Oklahoma agricultural producers interested in getting help with their farm financial plans have an opportunity to increase support for such activities by working with Oklahoma State University Extension.
Farm financial specialists with the OSU Department of Agricultural Economics and OSU Extension field staff economists recently received grant funds through the University of Minnesota to begin doing farm financial plans that will ultimately become part of the benchmarking database FINBIN.
FINBIN is one of the largest and most accessible sources of farm financial and production benchmark information in the world, providing detailed reports about whole farm, crop and livestock financials.
“For this pilot program, we are working to recruit farmers and ranchers and help them complete beginning balance sheets,” said Courtney Bir, OSU Extension agricultural economist. “If we demonstrate there is enough interest, we then can complete full financial plans and contribute to FINBIN, which should be very useful to Oklahoma producers.”
Beginning balance sheets are a great start to the program because they are also useful for farmers and ranchers as they try to secure loans, Bir said. Additionally, many support programs require beginning balance sheets.
For more information or to take part in the farm financial support program, contact Bir by email at courtney.bir@okstate.edu or by phone at 405-744-9813.
“Benchmark data is extremely important in that it allows producers not only to identify specific areas of concern in their operation but to get an idea how they are doing compared to other producers in the state,” said JJ Jones, OSU Extension area agricultural economist for southeastern Oklahoma.
OSU Extension is one of two state agencies administered by the university’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and is a key part of OSU’s state and federally mandated teaching, research and Extension land-grant mission.
4-H Coat Drive
The Payne County 4-H program is hosting a coat drive this holiday season. The 4-H program is collecting new or gently used coats for those in need. If you would like to donate, please drop off your coats to the Payne County Extension Office no later than Dec. 1. We greatly appreciate your support in our efforts to make a difference this holiday season!
FCS
Payne County OSU Extension Celebrates Family & Consumer Sciences Day
People in the Stillwater area are encouraged to celebrate the seventh annual Family & Consumer Sciences Day virtually – the national celebration that educates families about the importance of “dining in” together. This year’s emphasis is on dining in for #FCSsuccess.
“Now in its seventh year, Family & Consumer Sciences Day calls attention to something simple that professionals are doing to raise our voices about the value of family and consumer sciences and the impact that we make on society. We are encouraging people to eat a nutritious meal together. We are proud to take part in this important initiative,” Michelle Bonicelli said.
Since 2014, more than 400,000 commitments have been made to “dining in” on Family & Consumer Sciences Day. In 2020, the goal is to add 20,000 “Dining In” commitments to our pledge map. The American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) chose December 3rd for Family & Consumer Sciences Day to honor AAFCS Founder Ellen Swallow Richards, first female graduate of and instructor at MIT.
About the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) Based in the Washington, D.C., area, AAFCS was founded in 1909 as the American Home Economics Association and is the only association for family and consumer sciences students and professionals across multiple practice settings and content areas. For 111 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.
About Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.