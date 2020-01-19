Glencoe 4-H has been very busy. At our Sept. 12 meeting, we had a demonstration from Madison Huston on how to read and ear notch pigs. She gave us lots of information and then we were able to practice on paper pigs. On Sept 21st, several members rode the Ag Booster club float in the Founder’s Day parade. We did not win but has a great time helping decorate the float.
On Oct. 5, the 4-H club manned the hot dog sale at Atwood’s for their customer appreciation day. We had 6 parents and 12 members working. The next morning, several members pitched in to help the 4-H Horse Club distribute water and Gatorade to many runners in the Stillwater 5K race.
During our monthly meeting on Oct. 10, we made teacher appreciation bags and delivered them to the teachers the next week. We had several members attend the Pumpkin Show on Oct. 22. Several food items and decorated pumpkins were entered. Members received blue ribbons for their entries. On Oct. 26 the Payne County 4-H Achievement Banquet was held. Brenna McAlister, Izabella Jones, Emma Jones all received awards. Brenna won a special award for her outstanding horse project. Good job Brenna!
At our monthly November meeting, we had a canned food drive for the food bank in Glencoe. We made appreciation cards for or local veterans. We handed them out on Veterans Day. Our local Ag Booster trophy auction found our club members very busy serving food and showing off banners to auction.
For the last several months, members have been working hard selling mums and pre-ordering poinsettias for our Booster Club. We also have many members who entered for our local and county show and OYE coming up in March.
Our December meeting found us winding down the year with Christmas joy by making up to 30 shoe boxes for the local Angel Tree. The boxes were delivered and on their way to our Angels. Reported by Danielle Turner.
Twin Mounds 4-H Club:
Twin Mounds 4-H members have had a busy fall season. Members participated in Tulsa State Fair. Carolyn Greenfield and Anna Eller attended Youth In Action. Several members participated in the Pumpkin Show; Jenna Foutch won Senior Grand Champion in Pumpkin Foods and Preslie Johnson won Reserve Grand Champion in Intermediate Pumpkin Foods. Carolyn Greenfield and Donna Greenfield participated in the State Consumers Decision Making Judging contest. During the 4-H Banquet, Twin Mounds won Outstanding Club - Gold medal. Members were recognized for their great work on their record books.
The club was very active during 4-H month. At the annual meeting at the park, members cleaned up Cushing Memorial Park, attended a tractor safety workshop presented by Mallory Levey with Continental Concrete, brought food for the Love, Inc. canned food drive, and decorated pumpkins to display in downtown Yale. Members also decorated a craft and later delivered the crafts to Cushing Linwood Village. Also during the month, the club delivered school supplies to Yale Elementary and dropped off fliers to promote 4-H. Lastly, members set up fall displays in downtown Yale and planted flowers at the Yale Public Library. They also delivered goodies to community leaders and promoted 4-H in the Yale Homecoming Parade.
The club participated in several activities during the holiday season as well. During December, several club members entered into the county demonstration contest. At the Yale Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade, the club held a bake sale to raise money to purchase toys to donate to the Yale Police Department Cops for Tots program. At the December meeting, members created holiday ornaments to deliver later in the month to the Linwood Village in Cushing. At the meeting, several members did workshops on everything from making hot cocoa mixes, aquariums in jars and woodworking. The club also enjoyed yummy snacks to celebrate Christmas.
Twin Mounds 4-H members enjoyed delivering crafts to Linwood Village and singing carols to the residents. We also purchased toys and delivered them to the Yale Police Department. Another annual community service project that everyone always enjoys is helping the Yale American Legion with the Christmas Store. Members helped children in the community pick out presents and wrapped the presents for the children to give to their family members. Lastly, we enjoyed ringing the bell and singing carols for the Salvation Army!
Twin Mounds is excited about the new year and the many activities and community service projects they have planned!
Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H Club:
The Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H Club members have been busy the past couple of weeks with their 4-H programs. Most recently, members participated in the demonstration contest at Ripley. Sarah Walker represented Oklahoma at the National 4-H Congress. Sarah, who serves as a Healthy Living State Ambassador, taught a workshop at the recent State Healthy Living Summit in Oklahoma City. Madison Zweiacker participated in the summit and taught a class.
Numerous members participated in the Pumpkin Show and the club was quite busy during 4-H Month. Several members attended the Northeast District Youth in Action and Mason Zweiacker sung one of the opening patriotic songs. Mason and Madison both taught workshops at the conference, The club took goods to the Wings of Hope, left treats for educators at different schools in Stillwater and took donations to the Wondertorium. Members were recognized at the annual 4-H Achievement Bbanquet and several members finished their year of service and started a year of service as county officers. The club was recognized as a Silver Club in the 2019 Recognition of Outstanding 4-H Clubs.
The club ate at Hideaway as a group for dine night to support 4-H programs. At our meetings we have learned about the 4-H Key Club, critiqued each other in preparation for the county contest, learned to make yogurt, talked about the importance of community service and more. We also have a number of members who are on a robotics team!
Perkins 4-H Club:
We kicked off our September meeting with officer elections and a little parliamentary procedure. Newly elected officers are President - Abby Barnhart, Vice President - Jaelynn Riden, Secretary - Mason Stone, Photographer - Brynn Stone, Recreation Leaders – Bode Murray, Levi Murray and Benton Smith, Safety Officer - Joeseph Riden, Historian - Kylee Barnhart and Sr. Teen Advisor - Raphael Wall. It was a great meeting and a fun time to get back together.
In October, we participated in 4-H Youth Science Day. Raphael Wall trained 3 senior members to present the program “Game Changers” to the club at our October meeting. Members had a great time finding the best way to “Hack Your Harvest” during the unplugged code activity. During the month, members helped clean up the Perkins city streets after the Old Settler’s Day celebration. It was a great way to help in our community.
At our November meeting, we heard from Brynn Stone informing us about different careers in visual arts. She was followed by Elizabeth Needham, a local artist and OSU Fine Arts Major. Mrs. Needham gave a fantastic program and told us about her experiences as a professional artist. She shared with us many pieces of art that she has painted and made. We enjoyed hearing about her own 4-H experiences and how 4-H has made a big impact in her life.
Many of our members helped get things ready for our annual 4-H & FFA Pork Chop Supper and Auction. Members rolled potatoes in foil, rolled silverware, helped serve and greet guests, carried auction items, cleaned up and some members made or donated items for the auction. We appreciate everyone who came out to support us.
