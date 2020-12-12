The Payne County 4-H program is working alongside the Payne County Farm Bureau in an effort to collect coats for the annual coat drive this holiday season. The 4-H program is collecting new or gently used coats for those in need. If you would like to donate, please drop off your coats to the Payne County Extension Office no later than Dec. 14. We greatly appreciate your support in our efforts to make a difference this holiday season!
Managing beaver damage
The American beaver is an incredibly important animal. This ecosystem engineer is known as a keystone species, meaning it creates habitat and conditions for many other species that depend on it. By felling trees, beaver create sunny openings which benefit deer, woodcock, and many species of plants. By building dams, beaver impound water creating habitat for fish, amphibians, wading birds, and waterfowl. Beaver impounded streams also slow down water velocity which helps prevent erosion, reduce downstream flooding, and improves water quality. Despite the numerous benefits beaver provide, they can be problematic.
The primary types of beaver damage include: tree damage through girdling, felling, and flooding; pond and levee damage from burrowing; and disrupting water control structures such as culverts and gates. Blocking up culverts can result in flooded roads and blocking control gates can prevent periodic drainage of wetlands and ponds.
Fortunately, many of these issues can be managed. For homeowners that have a few susceptible trees near a lake or stream, wrapping the base of the tree in metal wire will keep beaver from damaging the tree stem. Make sure that the wire does not touch the tree so that it does not grow into the wire. Culverts and other water control structures can be protected with exclusion cages which prevent beaver from clogging the openings. Contact your local USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service office for designs and assistance with these beaver exclusion devices. Dams and levees can be protected by using rock rip-rap to prevent beaver from burrowing into the earth. All of these practices have an upfront cost, but they offer long-term solutions without needing to control beaver numbers.
Evan though many damage issues can be alleviated without lethal control, there are situations where beaver control may be the best solution. For example, when large areas of commercially viable trees are being flooded or felled, beaver control may be warranted. Also, as it is not practical to place rock rip rap on some dams and levees, control of isolated beaver might be needed. In these situations, it is recommended that the landowner contact a trained trapper. Beaver can be difficult to trap and are primarily nocturnal making shooting difficult. Therefore, for most landowners hiring a professional is the best option. A list of nuisance wildlife trappers can be found at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/nwco-operators.
Winter disking to promote forbs
Forbs are a broad group of plants that includes non-woody and non-grass species. Many forbs are desirable for wildlife. Some forbs are eaten by wildlife including common ragweed, daisy fleabane, and various clover species. Others provide seeds for wildlife including croton, broomweed, and sunflower. Forbs also provide food indirectly by harboring insects that many birds consume. Some species of forbs offer little food, but are important for cover allowing wildlife to use areas that otherwise would be too exposed. Species such as sunflower provide all of these attributes as the foliage is consumed by deer, rabbit, and grasshopper; the seeds are consumed by quail, turkey, and goldfinch; and the overhead cover hides turkey poults that feed on the grasshoppers.
While soil type is related to plant abundance and diversity, management can strongly influence forbs. Many forbs are annuals; therefore, disturbance can dramatically increase them. Also, past management such as unrestrained herbicide spraying can reduce the number of forbs - especially perennials. Prescribed fire is often promoted as a management activity to increase forb abundance and diversity, and fire is typically the best and most cost-effective method to use. Adjusting cattle stocking rates and forest thinning can also be used. However, sometimes these actions are either unavailable or do not yield the forb response that meet landowner objectives. In these situations, strip disking may be a tool to consider.
Strip disking refers to tillage to disturb the soil in isolated patchy areas. This is not the same as deeply turning over soil as in plowing. Tillage will generally only disturb the first few inches of the soil exposing dormant seeds and temporally reducing competition from grasses. This allows forbs to germinate and be dominant. This forb dominance will generally persist for 1-3 years depending on the soil, rainfall, and other plant species present. Disked areas can be highly attractive to wildlife during this period.
If using strip disking, there are a few things to consider. First, disking land that has never been plowed or otherwise seen soil significant disturbance is not recommended as you could be altering soil structure and dramatically changing the plant community. On old crop fields already heavily altered or in deep sandy soils lacking distinct soil horizons this is less of an issue. However, some sites have highly erodible soils and tillage should be used conservatively regardless of past management. Consult with your local county extension or USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service office for assistance before implementing any disking regime. Second, in most situations only disk small areas in patches or strips. Isolated disking that retains abundant cover (grass and shrubs) around the disked areas allows wildlife to have food and cover in close proximity. This is important for quail, turkey, deer, rabbit, and pheasant. Alternatively, dove and waterfowl feel more secure in larger patches where they can see danger approaching. Last, season of disking influences forb response. While the response can vary between years and sites, disking during the winter (October – February) is more likely to provide a favorable response of desirable plants from a wildlife perspective.
Extension Corner is written by Payne County Extension educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture, Dea Rash, FCS, Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
