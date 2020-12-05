As a young boy growing up in Central Nebraska, we had a spring calving cow herd. The “calving shed” that was available to us was one side of a large red barn. This barn was built in the early part of the 20th century and had stalls on one side that were meant to stall draft horses. Because we used the stalls only during March and April for the “calving shed”, the other ten months of the year they became a storage facility. Fencing materials, 5 gallon drums of grease for farming machinery, sacks of grass seed, and mineral blocks were just some of the items that were stored in the stalls. Invariably, the calving season would begin before the gestation table suggested that it should. One of us would find a two-year old that was in the midst of labor, and the calving shed was still full of supplies.
Someone once said “that Success occurs when Opportunity meets with Preparation”. Planning and preparing ahead for next spring’s calving season can help increase the chances of success. There are several key preparation steps that would be good to conduct in December to ensure success in February, March, and April. Before calving season starts do a walk-through of pens, chutes, and calving stalls. Make sure that all are clean, dry, strong, safe, and functioning correctly. Check the gates and the squeeze panels to make certain that they are ready for use. Do you still have the extra farm supplies stored in the calving shed or stalls? Now would be a good time make certain that these items are placed in another facility or at least out of the way. This is a lot easier to do on a sunny December afternoon than on a cold dark night when you need to have the calving area ready in a short time.
If calf diarrhea has been a significant issue in your herd in the past, now is a good time to visit with your large animal veterinarian. Ask about a scours vaccine given to the cows before calving, and about other management strategies that help reduce the pathogen exposure to baby calves when they are most vulnerable.
More information about management of cows and heifers at calving time can be found by downloading and reading the Oklahoma State University Circular E-1006 Calving Time Management for Beef Cows and Heifers.
The feedlot industry displays amazing dynamics over the course of a typical year…and of course, 2020 has been anything but a typical year. The Nov. 1 cattle on feed inventory was 11.97 million head of cattle, up 1.3 percent from one year ago. Exactly what to expect in fed cattle markets in the coming months depends on numerous factors including: the demographics of the feedlot population (both size and gender), feed costs, the time of the year, weather conditions and regional impacts.
Feedlot placements the past five to six months account for the current inventory and consisted of 22 percent feeders under 600 pounds; nearly 18 percent feeder cattle from 600-700 pounds; 22 percent feeders from 700-800 pounds; 23 percent feeders weighing 800-900 pounds; and 15 percent feeder cattle over 900 pounds. The latest quarterly inventory report showed that feedlot inventories currently include 62.4 percent steers and 37.6 percent heifers. This compares to one year ago when feedlots inventories included 60.8 percent steers and 39.2 percent heifers. Feedlot placement weight is related to finished weight of fed cattle. However, the relationship is not one to one. For both steers and heifers in the typical range of placement weights, a one pound increase in placement weight results in 0.5 pounds of additional finished weight.
The Kansas Focus on Feedlots data shows that feedlot average daily gains (ADG) have been higher year over year every month this year. Steer ADG has averaged 3.53 pounds the past six months and heifer ADG has averaged 3.11 pounds. A study of southern plains feedlots reports the lowest ADG for closeouts in April/May and the highest for closeouts in December/January*. The April/May closeouts include higher proportions of lightweight placements the previous fall. ADG for steer placements weighing 550-600 pounds is 3.47 pounds compared to 3.86 for steers weighing 750-800 pounds.
Kansas feedlots also reported better feed efficiency in 2020 compared to one year ago. Like ADG, feed efficiency reflects size and gender of cattle on feed, weather conditions, and feed quality. While ADG is positively related to placement weight, feed efficiency is inversely related to placement weight. Steers placed weighing 550-600 pounds have an average feed:gain ratio (dry matter) of 5.7 compared to 750-800 pound steers with a feed:gain ratio of 5.97.
It appears that general animal health has been better in 2020 as well. Kansas feedlots reported lower death loss in the first nine months of the year for both steers and heifers compared to last year. For steers, average death loss through September has averaged 1.67 percent. In a multi-year study, average feedlot death loss for 550-600 pound steers is significantly higher at 3.07 percent compared to 1.68 percent for steers weighing 750-800 pounds.
Feedlots will manage and balance these and many other factors as they deal with coming winter weather, rising feed costs, the mix of steers and heifers and the availability of feeder cattle of various sizes.
Beef Cattle Management Calendar for December
1. Continue winter feeding program. Vacinate cows 30 days before breeding season with Leptospira/Campylobacter bacterins, IBR, BVD, PI3, BRSV vaccine depending on the local veterinarian’s recommendations.
2. Castrate, dehorn, implant, and vaccinate new calves with 7-way Clostridial bacterin and Intranasal IBR, PI3 vaccine. Don’t implant replacement heifers.
3. Treat cows for internal parasites and lice, if needed.
4. For wheat or other small grain pasture:
• Limit-graze cows for protein needs.
• Provide a special area for calves to creep graze.
5. Watch the herd continuously for health problems. Pay particular attention to cattle grazing fescue for signs of fescue foot.
6. Provide OSU Silver creep for calves.
Spring Calving
1. Continue feeding program which was begun in October and November.
2. Limit-graze dry cows on fescue three to four days per week.
3. Watch the herd continuously for health problems. Pay particular attention to those grazing fescue for signs of fescue foot.
4. Continue to monitor herd for lice infestation. Implement control program as needed.
5. Identify the purebred herds and test stations at which you want to look for herd sires. Check sale dates and review performance criteria to use.
General Recommendations:
1. Cattle afflicted with fescue foot should be removed from fescue pastures and fed a different roughage until recovered. If damage is severe, salvage immediately through slaughter because these severely affected animals do not gain weight normally.
2. Begin grazing dormant weeping lovegrass pastures, feeding supplement accordingly.
3. Check your financial management plan and make appropriate adjustments before the end of the year.
Tips for Cleaning Homes Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Keeping a home clean is important anytime, but cleaning and disinfecting following a COVID-19 diagnosis helps reduce risk to others.
For many people, it’s second nature to dust furniture, vacuum the carpet and wipe down surfaces during normal household chores, said Gina Peek, Oklahoma State University Extension housing and consumer specialist. More steps are needed now, and the details are important.
“If someone in your home has been diagnosed with and is recovering or is now recovered from COVID-19, clean as you normally would then disinfect to further reduce risk,” Peek said. “It’s important to know the difference between cleaning and disinfecting.”
Cleaning with soap and water reduces germs, dirt and impurities on surfaces. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces. Peek said to practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, tables, light switches, phones, computer keyboards, toilets and faucets.
“Stores are beginning to get more cleaning products on the shelves, but some products can still be hard to find,” she said. “If you’re having trouble finding your favorite products, you can always use a diluted household bleach solution if appropriate for the surface. Check the label on the bleach to make sure it contains 5.25%-8.25% sodium hypochlorite. Four teaspoons of bleach per quart of water makes a good amount of disinfecting solution.”
Be sure to wear reusable or disposable gloves, and make sure there is adequate ventilation in the room. Follow the directions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of products. Peek said disinfecting solution works best when sprayed on surfaces and left for at least one minute before wiping it off. Disinfect high-touch surfaces such as tables, light switches, doorknobs, faucets and toilets frequently.
When doing the laundry of someone with COVID or who has recovered, wash according to manufacturer’s directions and dry completely.
“It’s a good idea to wear disposable gloves when handling any bedding or clothing items of an infected person. These items can be washed with other people’s items,” Peek said. “Be sure to clean and disinfect clothes hampers. Once the laundry is in the washing machine, remove the gloves and throw them away.”
Keeping hands clean is one of the best ways to avoid spreading germs. Always wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after nose-blowing, coughing or sneezing. Other key times to wash hands include after using the restroom, after contact with a person who is sick, before eating or preparing food and after contact with animals or other pets. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
“We’re continuing to see an increase of COVID-19 cases, so it’s important for everyone to take the necessary steps to cut down the spread of the virus,” Peek said.
Payne County Extension Educators
Nathan Anderson, Agriculture
Dea Rash, FCS
Keith Reed, Horticulture
Summer Leister, 4-H
