It has been an age-old debate. Is it better to raise your replacement heifers or purchase them? The question brings a lot of opinions and arguments. There are both advantages and disadvantages for each. Producers must consider each of them before making their decision.
Producers need to determine what is the most important for them and their operation and make the decision based on that criteria. For most producers, one of the more important criteria is cost. What is the cost of raising replacements versus buying them? The remainder of this article will focus on those costs.
When comparing the returns and costs for the first two years of buying versus raising it shows that there is a slight cost advantage to raising replacements over buying them. Although, the results are close enough that one might consider it to be a wash. Keep in mind that no consideration was given to the possibility of calving difficulties, quality of first born calf, poor breeding percentage, or poor growth rate. Everything is kept equal so just to consider the costs.
So with the costs being about equal producers must consider the other ramifications of buying versus selling. Producers must consider their operations resources. Not only land availability, but also time availability and management. Producers need to consider the long-term effects on the operation’s cash flow from holding onto heifers instead of selling them. Can an operation withstand the decrease in revenue and be able to wait two years for the payoff. Producers will need to determine if they could improve the quality and production of their herd faster by purchasing replacements versus raising them from existing stock.
Fall beef management seminar
The Payne County Extension Office and Stillwater Milling Agri-Center are set to host a Fall Beef Management Seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Payne County Expo Center. The topics that will be discussed include external parasites, mineral nutrition, cattle market outlook, and forage supplementation program. During the seminar, we will be analyzing hay to discover your supplemental needs for the winter. Please RSVP to either the Agri-Center or the Payne County Extension Office by Sept. 20.
Hay sampling – same thing, different year
Sometimes I feel like a broken record when talking about the importance of getting a nutritive analysis of your hay stocks. However, when I talk to producers that I know that have been in agriculture their whole life I realize quickly that there are still a lot of people I have not reached with this recommendation.
The first step to getting your results is taking the most representative sample of your hay as possible. The best option to collect a sample is using a forage probe, which can be borrowed from your county’s OSU Extension office. When taking the sample, be mindful that we are asking you to bring in a sample that would fill a gallon zip-lock bag. The lab will only be using about a tablespoon size sample once the forage is dried and ground. Potentially that teaspoon could be representing up to 200 tons of hay. We recommend taking a minimum of ten probes from random bales for large round bales and a minimum of twenty probes for small square bales. To watch a video of how to take a forage sample you can visit the NE OK Ag Advantage Facebook page (posted on July 24th, 2019). For more information on collecting a forage sample see the OSU Extension Factsheet at http://factsheets.okstate.edu/documents/pss-2589-collecting-forage-samples-for-analysis/.
Take that sample to your county’s OSU Extension office and in about ten days you can have the results with recommendations of which supplement might best match that forage. There are several factors that go into picking the right supplement, so give your Extension Educator as much information as possible up front. Information such as: what kind of animal are you feeding it to (size, stage of production, etc)?; What supplements do you normally feed?; What feed prices do you have?; Do you feed out of a bag, overhead bulk bin, flat storage, or what?; and any other information that you would feel is important in your decision making.
Remember that September is when the winter feed prices will be put out for booking your winter feed. So right now is the prime time to get those forage samples in for an analysis so that we can assist you in making an educated decision on your winter supplementation options. Remember that feed costs account for almost 50% of your total cow costs, so that is our greatest opportunity for savings. For more information or further assistance contact your county OSU Extension Educator.
Fall liming is just around the corner
Fall has historically been a time when producers look to correct acidic pH problems in their soils. Why do we often hear this is a good time of the year to lime? Many producers utilize warm season crops and forages and since lime reaction in the soil is a time-dependent process, fall applications take advantage of winter rainfall and 90-150 days for buffering of pH to occur within the soil profile.
Lime has remained relatively unchanged for thousands of years. This is because common liming materials like calcium carbonate (Aglime, CaCO3) are simply crushed limestone-based rock. The neutralization of acidity caused by hydrogen ions (H+) in the soil occurs when a Ca ion from Aglime displaces two hydrogen ions attached to a soil particle. The two hydrogens combine with oxygen and become water (H2O). The removal of the hydrogen reduces acidity and raises the pH of the soil. This process requires that the Ca particles come in contact with the acidic soil particle. This is easily accomplished through tillage and subsequent mixing of the soil with the liming material. However, in a no-till or pasture scenario we are left with the action of downward percolation of water to move particles within the rooting zone and influence change in the pH. This indicates that for forages and no-till crops finer lime particles should react faster because of more rapid incorporation in the soil. The following graph shows the expected reaction time for lime at different mesh sizes. Accordingly, very coarse ground lime may take a decade or longer for the “small lime pebbles” to weather and break down. This would result in poor buffering and small changes in pH that do little to alleviate rootstress.
The purity of a liming material (Calcium carbonate equivalent, CCE) and the fineness (reactivity) is used to determine the effective calcium carbonate equivalent or ECCE. This classification system allows producers to compare apples to apples with different liming materials or particle sizes. Accordingly, OSU recommendations are based on the required amount of ECCE to return a soil to an optimum pH level for the specified crop. Coarser particle sizes lower the ECCE for reasons specified above. If your local lime vendor has 50% ECCE lime and the OSU soil test for your soil specifies 1.2 tons/Acre. You will need to apply 2.4 tons of this product to meet an optimum level.
The Oklahoma Department of Ag regulates all lime sold in the state and its accompanying ECCE value. It is obvious lime with a higher ECCE probably costs more because it takes less material and will elicit a faster change in pH. Common particle sizes of lime are shown in Figure 1.
I have once again received some questions on the liquid lime products available commercially.
Some of these claim that “2.5 gallons of their product is equivalent to 1250 lbs of Aglime”, “Apply 0.5 to 2 gallons/acre depending on soil analysis” or my favorite “Effective in top 1⁄2” of soil, wher plants need it most.” Again, we need to understand that lime products are regulated by the State of OK for your protection as a buyer. The ECCE value will give you the information necessary to make a knowledgeable decision. We should also be concerned with the upper 6” of soil for most crops since this is where the majority of roots lie that supply nutrients to the plant (and remember this is the depth you took your soil sample to.)
I will admit, most of these products are very finely ground in order to suspend in water, yielding ECCE values of 95-100%. However, fineness determines SPEED of neutralization. The neutralizing power of the product is determined by the total application amount for a specific soil.
Common liquid lime products contain 10.71 lbs solids/gallon @ 95% ECCE.
This equals 25.4 lbs ECCE / 2.5 gallon jug Assuming an OSU soil test recommendation of 1 ton of ECCE
You need 1.25 tons of 80% aglime = ~$37.50 applied/A
You need 1.05 tons (206 gallons) liquid lime = $2,263.94/Acre!
This indicates that when properly applied, we would need 0.2 tons less of the liquid product per acre because of the higher ECCE. However, the application rate would still exceed 1 ton of product (206 gallons) per acre, not the 2.5 gallons stated on the label. The economics are the true determining factor in product selection. Remember, ECCE is a tool to help producers determine the proper application rate regardless of the liming source.
