With bull turnout and breeding season in mind, we continue to discuss considerations about the bulls we’ll be turning out. Specifically, selection for calving ease. If we intend to breed a set of heifers this spring, calving ease becomes an economically important trait in our next calf crop.
Dystocia (calving difficulty, typically caused by a large or awkwardly positioned fetus) is far more likely to occur in first calf heifers and typically not a significant issue in mature beef cows. With no dystocia, calf death loss within 24 hours of birth is less than 5% but this percentage can increase by as much as 2 – 4 times if calving assistance is required. Heifers that calve unassisted do a better job of raising that calf, have shorter rebreeding intervals and calf earlier the following year. Obviously, we would like to avoid calving difficulty and if we have identified it as a priority, several selection tools are available.
First, sire selection is critical. Over time, 90% of genetic change is a result of sire selection because bulls sire more calves in a breeding season than a cow will produce in her lifetime. Effective sire selection should be based on EPDs resulting from genetic prediction. Selection based on EPDs is 7 – 9 times more effective than selection based on weights or within herd ratios alone. EPDs are more effective because they are calculated based on individual weights, within herd ratios, pedigree relationship and the performance of all relatives, as well as DNA.
So when calving ease is important consider the following EPDs:
Calving Ease Direct (CED), is expressed as a difference in percentage of unassisted births, with a higher value indicating greater calving ease in first-calf heifers. It predicts the average difference in ease with which a sire’s calves will be born when he is bred to first-calf heifers.
Example:
• Bull A has CED of 5
• Bull B has a CED of 16
If we mate both bulls to a set of virgin replacement heifers, we are 11% less likely to pull a calf sired by bull B
Birth Weight EPD (BW), expressed in pounds, is a predictor of a sire’s ability to transmit birth weight to his progeny compared to that of other sires.
Example:
• Bull C has a Birth Weight EPD of -0.7
• Bull D has a Birth Weight EPD of 3.3
Calves sired by bull C will weigh 4 lbs. less at birth, on average
If you will be keeping replacement heifers sired by bulls you’ll be turning out this year, consider:
Calving Ease Maternal (CEM), is expressed as a difference in percentage of unassisted births with a higher value indicating greater calving ease in first-calf daughters. It predicts the average ease with which a sire’s daughters will calve as first-calf heifers when compared to daughters of other sires. Because it is a trait expressed when the bull’s daughters are having their first calves it is a “next generation” maternal predictor.
Example
• Bull E has a CEM of 8
• Bull F has a CEM of 13
If we are calving out the daughters of both bulls which are mated to the same sire, we are 5 % less likely to pull a calf from one of bull F’s daughters
Bottom line: Selection of genetically superior sires is the fastest approach to herd improvement and profitability. Genetic improvement is cumulative and permanent. Investing in improved genetics now will pay dividends for generations to come.
Bull frost bite
The extreme cold temperatures of recent events is always a concern to cow-calf producers because of the added difficulty in feeding and caring for the cattle herd. First priority for most cattle producers is the well-being of the cow herd and baby calves. Herd bulls, which are generally kept separate from the cowherd, may experience equal hardship if proper nutrition and shelter are neglected.
The future reproductive success of the herd will suffer if herd bulls are not prepared for or protected from winter weather. Like the cowherd, herd bulls need to be maintained in a body condition score of 5 to 6 in order to be in ideal breeding condition. Low temperatures and windy conditions can easily increase feed requirements 25 to 30 percent above normal maintenance requirements. A lack of wind protection and lack of bedding can increase the chance of frost damage to the scrotum and testicles.
During normal winter conditions frostbite is not a common problem with breeding bulls, but prolonged exposure to extreme cold and wind increases the incidence of frostbite and is a problem that must be considered when planning for the breeding season.
Evidence of frostbite to the scrotum is usually apparent a few days after freezing in the form of noticeable inflammation and swelling. The heat generated from the inflammation directly affects the sperm that are maturing and stored in the epididymis, which surrounds the testicle at the lower end of the scrotum. The resulting damage may cause temporary or, in more severe cases, permanent sterility in the bull. A scab may appear on the lower portion of the scrotum as healing occurs. However, the absence of a scab does not indicate that frostbite injury has not occurred. Severe frost damage to the testicle and epididymis may cause tissue adhesions, affecting mobility and circulation within the scrotum.
Evaluation of possible frostbite damage is best accomplished by a trained veterinarian performing a breeding soundness examination 45 to 60 days after the injury occurred. A semen evaluation performed earlier than this period will most likely indicate poor semen quality and could result in unnecessarily culling a bull that may produce satisfactory semen after healing has occurred. An examination normally includes a physical evaluation of the entire reproductive tract including the testicles and epididymis, as well as a microscopic semen evaluation recording sperm motility and morphology. The following table illustrates the importance of having a breeding soundness exam completed before breeding season.
Extension Corner is written by Payne County Extension educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture, Dea Rash, FCS, Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.