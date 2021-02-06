Although they weren’t standing on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a group of Oklahoma 4-H’ers got a different perspective of the recent inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, the 46th president of the United States.
Selected through an application and interview process, eight Oklahoma 4-H’ers were on tap to attend the inaugural festivities last month in Washington, D.C., but had to cancel the trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four of the eight were able to attend an alternative event in Chickasha, on inauguration day, with all social distancing guidelines in place. Taking part in the day’s activities were Teegin Crosthwait, Payne County; Emily Ward, Mayes County; and Hunter Haxton and Emily Griffith, both of McClain County.
Cathleen Taylor, state leadership and civic engagement specialist with the State 4-H office at Oklahoma State University, said while it was disappointing to have to cancel the trip to Washington, D.C., she still wanted the Citizenship Washington Focus – Presidential Inauguration delegates to have a meaningful and educational experience.
“We had a lot of hands-on learning experiences for the delegates along with watching the inauguration itself,” Taylor said. “Before the event, each delegate was assigned a type of government and they gave an oral presentation that day.”
Taylor said the group also discussed all aspects of elections, including how to file to run for office, how to register to vote, as well as the various types of ballots.
Former Sen. Ron Justice, who served District 23 in Oklahoma, was on hand to share his personal experiences about his civil service.
“To learn the importance of elections and patriotism is absolutely critical to the future of our country and our freedom,” Justice said. “It’s important for today’s youth to be involved and participate in the election process.”
In addition, Taylor said the group played a Kahoot game about the presidential cabinet and what each role consists of and also watched the School House Rocks program about how a bill becomes a law.
Payne County 4-H’er Teegin Crosthwait, said she was excited to take part in the CWF-PI educational experience.
“It’s very important for youth to be politically engaged. Ever since my trip to Washington, D.C. for the Citizenship Washington Focus trip, I’ve been more appreciative of our government and have been more politically active and engaged,” Crosthwait said. “Even though we weren’t able to attend the inauguration like we had hoped, seeing the process of events happening was still a cool experience. Hearing from Sen. Justice was very cool and informative.”
Hunter Haxton, an active 4-H’er from McClain County and who currently is serving as state 4-H president, said he believes it is important for today’s youth to be politically engaged.
“Through this experience, I learned more about our government, all of the different parts, how it functions and the importance of being involved,” Haxton said. “It’s important for youth to be politically involved and stay up to date because we are the future. We are blessed as Americans to be part of the process.”
Taylor said she was pleased with how the day turned out.
“We just made the most of the situation we were in, but as with all things in the Oklahoma 4-H program this last year, we’ll continue to bend over backwards to make sure our club members get the best experience possible,” she said. “As long as National 4-H Council continues to support CWF-PI, we will have delegates participate.”
Spring management of wheat
For supposedly being in a La Nina weather pattern, late fall has been a blessing for most wheat producers in northern Oklahoma in terms of receiving moisture and even accumulating some good growing days.
Time will tell in the rest of winter will turn cold and dry as predicted. Wheat grain producers are starting to initiate or at least plan out some spring management practices. Topdressing season has already started and potential weed, insect, and disease issues are on the horizon.
As far as how late can wheat be topdressed with nitrogen, field research conducted by OSU the past four seasons has shown it might be later than your think. These grain only trials have proven that topdress applications made 80-100 growing degree days after planting, typically early to mid-March, overwhelmingly yielded the same as early and late winter applications. Wheat quality, particularly grain protein, seemed to increase with later nitrogen applications as well.
This doesn’t mean to wait till the last minute to topdress, but this supports extending the window to apply nitrogen. Applying later in the season can increase nitrogen use efficiency. As the crop progresses, a better estimation of grain yield can be more accurately determined and topdress rates can be altered accordingly. If covering large acreage, wheat producers should initiate topdress applications sooner to allow enough time to get the job done especially if weather delays application.
Topdressing tank-mixed with an herbicide can be an economical option. Since the sprayer will be using a broadcast nozzle, such as a flat fan, Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) rates should be limited to 10 to 20 gallons per acre depending on conditions. Applications should be avoided when air temperatures rise above 70° and relative humidity is low. Applications should be made prior to jointing stage, which will limit yield loss by allowing more recovery time if crop injury occurs.
Disease management has shown to have good yield savings over the years. If applied timely, most commercially available fungicides have had good yield protection in OSU field trials. If only one application is budgeted, it is best to apply late and protect the flag leaf. Long-term OSU data typically average about 10 to 20 percent higher yield compared to no fungicide.
The OSU variety trial near Lahoma has evaluated more than 45 wheat varieties with and without a fungicide applied around the boot to flagleaf growth stage. There was only an average of seven percent yield advantage this year, but specific varieties varied from zero to 17 percent difference. Including all varieties at Lahoma over the past seven years, there has been an average of a 19.2 percent higher grain yield over when a fungicide was applied.
Timely field scouting is the only way to determine if a pest is present and if an application of an herbicide, insecticide, or fungicide is warranted. The only way for one of these pesticides to protect yield and have a positive return on investment would be knowing what pests are present and knowing how much yield potential can be saved if applied correctly.
FAPC predicts top food trends for 2021
It’s been a long 365 days filled with uncertainty and change. The one constant, however, was a continued love for both food and cooking across the nation.
As the pandemic shifted lives, it also shifted the tastes and preferences of American consumers, sparking actions likely to change the food industry next year.
Change is inevitable – pandemic or not – and is a major force when it comes to food trends, said Andrea Graves, business planning and marketing specialist for the Oklahoma State University Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center.
“Businesses need to pay attention to trends in order to find new growth opportunities and their target audiences,” Graves said. “Understanding these trends helps businesses stay ahead of upcoming change, whether it is regulatory or a new flavor profile. In most cases, consumers drive the trends and are looking for products and companies that are meeting their needs and lifestyles.”
Take a look at the top 10 trends for 2021, predicted by FAPC.
1. Wanting Well-Being: The world may have been unpredictable and somewhat scary for people during the pandemic this year, but individuals turned to food for increased well-being, both physically and mentally. Year 2021 will see a continued emphasis on foods that not only boost a body nutritionally, but also are deemed “better” for the environment. From green and organic to superfoods, consumers are going to spend the upcoming year on the hunt for products that nourish both the body and mind.
2. Pantry Perfect: Quarantine sparked a love for home-cooking in individuals across the planet. The need to convert pantry items into drool-worthy meals created a love for time in the kitchen, and it is predicted the new year will see a continued desire to stay in rather than eat out.
3. Finessed Fryer: A combination of the two previously mentioned trends, air fryers are expected to be one of the top appliances in the kitchen as they allow consumers to make a healthy and satisfying meal at home.
4. Bakery Homebase: Another product of quarantine cooking was the desire to bake bread at home. From loaves of white bread or the crackle of sourdough crust as home bakers try something a little more challenging, FAPC predicts next year will see more people joining in on the trend of continuing to whip up their own bread at home.
5. Back to Breakfast: With less of a rush to get to work since many individuals were staying at home, a focus on the importance of breakfast re-emerged. It is not called the most important meal of the day for nothing! Expect large breakfast, healthy morning meals and even brunch sessions to gain traction next year.
6. Caffeine Capital: It took a little added boost of energy for people to get through 2020, creating a worldwide taste for coffee. FAPC predicts coffee flavors will be finding their way into a multitude of products. From crunchy treats like granola to decadently flavored chocolate bars, people will be able to satisfy their taste for caffeine in products outside a coffee cup next year.
7. Oil Options: In the midst of developing a taste for cooking at home, consumers also have found a desire to cook with oils other than olive or vegetable. Oils coming from seeds such as sunflowers and pumpkins will be replacing more common cooking oils to help create dishes with more health benefits and flavors.
8. Checking Out Chickpeas: Products like hummus and falafel have made chickpeas a sought-after vegetable in past years, but 2021 is going to bring an even bigger demand. Offering a lot of fiber and filling the role of a plant-based protein option, chickpeas are going to be making a big splash in grocery stores as they appear on shelves in the form of tofu, flour and even cereal.
9. Jerky Jaunt: Carnivores aren’t going to be the only ones enjoying jerky next year. From mushrooms to jackfruit, a variety of vegetables and fruits are going to start being served jerky style. This snack will offer the same nutrients of fresh produce, but will now possess shelf stability.
10. Dishing up Dessert: With such a difficult year, it should be no surprise the demand for dessert is expected to be at an all-time high next year. Consumers turned to sweet treats to help stay positive in 2020, so be on the lookout for a continuation of demand for elevated desserts of all kinds.
FAPC, a part of OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that stimulates and supports the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.
