Producing adequate amounts of fall forage with cool season annuals such as wheat and rye is usually proportional to how early the plants come up and how long a growth period they have before cold weather slows or stops their growth. Cool season forages like wheat, rye, and ryegrass stop growing when average daily temperature drops below 60 degrees or when nighttime temperatures drop below freezing. This usually occurs in Eastern Oklahoma sometime during late October or early November. Cool season annuals planted in mid to late October have little chance of growing much fall forage before the weather shuts them down. Data from the Lahoma Research Station showed fall forage growth of wheat was 2,400 lbs when planted in late August versus 200 pounds when planted at the end of September (6 year average). As you can see, if we wait too long to plant our cool season annuals, we run the risk of growing little or no fall forage.
Ideally, all the fertility needs of the crop should already be in the ground and we should have a firm seed bed prepared prior to Labor Day. We then should be ready to plant 90 to 120 pounds of wheat or rye seed per acre, or if planting ryegrass, 20 to 25 pounds per acre. Seed should not be planted too deeply since the plants will struggle in the hot soil temperatures when trying to emerge from deep planting depths. Planting should be done in the first week of September if fall forage production is to be expected. If we have been lucky enough to get a late August rain we can plant into good soil moisture, if not the crop should be dusted into the seed bed in anticipation of an early September rain. Planting at this time will allow the crop close to 60 days of growth before cool weather causes the plant to cease production.
Planting depth is also important at this time of year since small grains have a difficult time emerging from the soil due to warm temperatures. Wheat should not be planted any deeper than 1 inch for semi dwarf varieties and no deeper than 2 inches for tall varieties, when in doubt, 1 inch should be your maximum depth. Rye should be planted no deeper than 3⁄4 of an inch. Ryegrass is normally just broadcast on top of the ground and either harrowed in or left on top to await a rainfall event. Ryegrass can be planted through a drill but should not be planted more than a 1⁄4 inch deep.
In summary, with cool season annuals, early planting is the key to fall forage production. Expect 1-1.5 ton of production per acre for tilled ground wheat or rye stands with good fertility. No-till establishment into Bermuda sod can cut that production in half and late planting will reduce this production even further. Do not expect much more than 500-1000 pounds of fall forage production from fertilized ryegrass. In comparison to spring planting of these varieties, however, getting seed in the ground now in order for a root system to establish is a wise decision. Spring seeded small grains when compared to even late fall seeded dates are usually lower yielding.
The cost of forage production
As we endure what looks to be a tumultuous period for cow calf producers with volatile markets and weather, there is a management tool that has been researched and demonstrated in northeast Oklahoma to reduce our annual cow cost. This practice is stockpiling fall forage. In short, this is the practice of clipping or grazing a pasture, removing the livestock, fertilizing, and then reintroducing the livestock after a killing frost. This process is mostly an investment in labor or time to complete. Still, the price of urea and the investment in fertility can be considered a barrier.
The retail price of urea is tracked monthly by taking a multiple dealer average throughout northeast Oklahoma. Since 2011, we have recorded a high price of $817/ton in June of 2012. The lowest recorded average price was in August of 2017 at $286/ton. The average price from 2011 to current is $455/ton. Our agronomy research has established some rules of thumb. Fifty pounds of actual nitrogen(N) will yield approximately one extra ton of Bermuda per acre.
It will take 60 pounds of urea to grow the equivalent amount of fescue. Remember that a pound of urea is not a pound of actual N. Urea is 46% N. At today’s market price of $400/ton, each pound of actual N costs roughly $.43/pound. The N investment per acre of stockpiled forage this fall would be roughly $22 and $26 for Bermuda and fescue respectively. Our comparison point would be hay. If hay is selling for $70/ton, we can make significant savings. Additionally, stockpiled Bermuda/fescue in many cases will not require additional supplementation for dry cows to maintain body condition.
OSU Fact Sheet AGEC-261 highlights the supply and demand issues that drive the urea market.
The natural gas marketplace is commonly linked to urea prices. This is due to most of our nitrogen-based fertilizers being byproducts or a part of the refining of natural gas. However, these are not the only price determinants of urea. One of these determinants is the reliance on the global market. The United States is now an importer of urea. Importing the good means reliance on many countries to source our demand. Tariffs and exchange rates both factor in. Additionally, transportation adds another layer of complexity, cost, and variability in determining the retail urea price. All if this in addition to the supply and demand for use in crops and pastures.
We have been and are still enjoying fertilizer prices that are lower than where they were not long ago. At this price point, stockpiling forage is an efficient and effective way to reduce our dependency on hay and minimize what it costs to run that cow through the year. For more information on stockpiling forage on your operation, contact your local OSU Extension educator.
