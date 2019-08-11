OKLAHOMA CITY – the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry confirmed the finding of vesicular stomatitis virus, also known as VSV, at a premise in Tillman county. This horse showed erosions in its mouth.
VSV is a viral disease of horses, donkeys, mules, cattle and swine. Initial symptoms include excessive salivation and reluctance to eat or drink. Clinical signs include vesicles, erosions and sloughing of the skin on the muzzle, tongue, ears, teats and coronary bands of their hooves. Lameness or weight loss may follow. Body temperature may rise immediately before or at the same time lesions first appear.
In 2019, VSV has been reported in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming. This is the first outbreak since 2015-2016 and the first case in Oklahoma since the 1990s.
What Livestock Owners Need to Know:
• VSV affects primarily horses and cattle.
• VSV normally has an incubation period of 2-8 days before the infected animal develops blisters that swell and burst, leaving painful sores.
• The virus can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals or by blood-feeding insects.
• If VSV is confirmed, infected animals are quarantined for 14 days after clinical signs of lesions are observed. This short-term quarantine helps prevent the movement of animals and the spread of the disease to other premises, fairs or markets.
• Humans can also become infected with VSV, but it is a very rare event.
Recommended Actions:
There is currently no USDA-approved vaccination for VSV. Even with the best defensive measures, VSV could infect a herd.
However, these tips could help protect livestock:
• Control biting flies
• Keep equine stalled or under a roof at night to reduce exposure to flies
• Keep stalls clean
• Feed and water stock in individual buckets
• Don’t visit any premise that is under quarantine
Veterinarians and livestock owners who suspect VSV in their animals should immediately contact the OK State Veterinarians office at (405) 522-6141.
Blue-Green Algae
Beware of the possibility of blue-green algae appearing. Blue-green algae (also called Cyanobacteria) has many different species. Some species are harmless, but others form toxins that can affect an animal’s nervous system if ingested. Stagnate ponds during the hot summer stimulate the reproduction of these organisms. Any wind could push the algae to one side of the pond and increase the concentration of the bacteria. Bluegreen algae will not form mats or “moss.” It tends to look like paint just under the water’s surface. Any animals affected by blue-green algae will express signs of muscle tremors, difficult breathing, inability to move, and/or convulsions. So, animals may show no sign of problems until it collapses and dies. It is recommended to remove the livestock from that pasture or to fence off that water source if you suspect it of having blue-green algae. If you are unsure if your pond has blue-green algae, obtain a sample (@ a pint) and take it to your local OSU Extension Office or the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab. It is important to keep the sample as fresh as possible and out of the sunlight. It can be kept at room temperature or in the refrigerator.
Making Pasture Profitable
Brought to you by Stillwater Milling Agri-Center and Payne County Extension
AUG. 15, 2019 at 5 p.m.
TOPICS for discussion:
• Fencing- Gallagher
• Forage Options
• Nathan Anderson
• Denise Turner
• Weaning/Fall Vaccinations- Elanco
• Grazing Rotaion 2.0
• Dr. Ryan Reuter
HELD AT Payne County Expo Center
CONTACT US to RSVP by August 13th
(405)372-2766 Agri-Center
(405)747-8320 Payne County Extension
Hot and Dry Weather can trigger Nitrate Accumulation in Some Forage Crops
Nitrate is one of the major nitrogen (N) forms utilized by plants. Excessive nitrate accumulation can occur when the uptake of nitrate exceeds its utilization in plants for protein synthesis due to factors such as over N fertilization and stressful weather conditions. It can be toxic to livestock when too much nitrate is accumulated in the forage crops. Sorghum and millet have been noted as having a high potential for accumulating nitrate. Producers should watch their forage nitrate closely to avoid cattle fatality and to better manage their hay crop since we have seen many high nitrate forage samples this year. Normally, drought stress, cloudy weather and other climatic conditions will enhance nitrate accumulation in the plant. In addition, forage planted in failed wheat fields with high soil residual nitrogen unused by wheat can result in high forage nitrate problem too.
It is considered potentially toxic for all cattle when nitrate (not expressed in nitrate-nitrogen) in the forage is greater than 10,000 ppm. Producers should avoid grazing or feeding with high nitrate hays. More detailed interpretation can be found from OSU Extension Fact PSS-2903 Nitrate Toxicity in Livestock. The most reliable way to find out nitrate in the hay is to collect a representative sample and have it tested by a laboratory. OSU Extension Fact PSS- 2589 Collecting Forage Samples for Analysis highlights the proper techniques to collect forage samples. Samples can be submitted for nitrate and other forage quality analyses to the Soil, Water and Forage Analytical Laboratory in Stillwater through your local county extension office. We normally have the results ready within 24 hours from the time when sample is received by the lab. However, many samples we receive at the lab were not sampled properly. More attention should be paid on sampling standing forage, such as a haygrazer by following the right procedures:
1. Clip at least 20 representative plants at grazing or harvesting height from the suspected area. Cut the whole plants (include leaves and heads) into 2-3” long pieces, combine and mix well in a bucket.
2. Fill the cut sample into a forage bag. Use quartering to reduce the amount if there is too much sample to send to a lab.
3. Put the forage bag into a plastic bag will give you more accurate moisture content, but never put plastic bags inside our forage bags.
