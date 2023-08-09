The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a collision after a trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention during a high-speed chase, causing the driver to crash into a nearby pond. Other agencies are investigating the pursuit.
The Stillwater Police Department and Payne County Sheriff’s Office were serving a warrant on Territory Lane for an individual for domestic violence by strangulation on Wednesday morning. Police then alleged the man led them on a high-speed chase.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office took ownership in investigating the pursuit. PCSO Public Information Officer Rockford Brown wrote in a press release that the potential suspect fled the area in a four-door sedan, nearly striking both SPD Officers who were on scene.
The release said the person drove through the four-way stop intersection of Lakeview and Country Club Road at over 100 mph.
Brown wrote the suspect drove into the pond. However, the News Press was told the TVI caused him to slide off the roadway, meaning the contact from the OHP trooper forced the driver into a nearby pond.
OHP said LifeNet transported the person apprehended to Stillwater Medical with unknown injuries, and the case is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.