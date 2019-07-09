The Central Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization is hosting a meeting Monday at the Stillwater Community Center to discuss Payne County goals and issues with transportation in our communities.
The Central Oklahoma Economic Development District, contracted with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, sponsored the meeting. Clorisa Brown, geographic information systems/mapping at COEDD, said the goal is to connect communities, citizens and organizations to the state for improved transportation.
Representatives from OSU, Cushing, Bike Oklahoma, electric transportation, public transportation and more were there to discuss current projects in their communities, what concerns need to be addressed and ideas for future transportation projects.
A stakeholder survey for a long-range transportation plan was sent out to Payne County residence and are still available. The largest concern coming out of the survey results so far is the lack of transportation for older citizens in communities. Brown said the survey can be used to help ODOT plan ahead for future road projects and help CORTPO understand the communities priorities.
CORTPO’s next meeting is 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Project Heart in Shawnee with the Engineer Policy Board. All CORTPO meetings are public since it is publicly funded.
