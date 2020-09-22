Agra man charged with burglary in Payne County

An Agra man was arrested in Cushing on burglary charges.
Arturo Villela Jr., 39, was arrested at 508 E. Main St. in Cushing for second degree burglary and obstructing an officer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Cushing officers were dispatched at 3:25 a.m. Sept. 10 to the Best Western Hotel regarding suspicious activity.
The night manager told dispatch a sound was coming from the back room in the office area.
Officer Matthew Piatt and Officer Cody Carpenter made contact with the night manager.
The manager led the officers to the manager’s office where he heard the sounds.
The officers were led to a door in the office and the manager advised them this was where the sounds were coming from.
“Ofc. Carpenter and I approached the door and I could hear what sounded like scratching on the interior of the door. I began to open the door and it was immediately pushed shut. I attempted to open the door again and it was pushed shut,” Piatt said.
The officers began announcing who they were, Villela never answered.
According to the affidavit, Villela answered after officers announced their identities the second time. He requested they show their badges.
Villela was told to exit the room, but he refused and said they weren’t police officers.
“He demanded we have a Payne County Deputy come to our location. While attempting to communicate with Villela, I could hear metal being moved and it sounded as if the door was being barricaded,” Piatt alleged in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Carpenter continued talking to Villela who requested a phone call and a cigarette.
Carpenter allegedly said he would work on getting those items if Villela would come out. The affidavit said Villela was silent.
Officer Carpenter obtained video footage that showed how Villela entered the room. Officers were unable to obtain a positive identification of Villela.
Piatt wrote in the affidavit that another officer tried speaking with Villela. It was during this time Piatt alleged he could smell a strong odor of cleaning chemicals.
Negotiators were called at 4: 32 a.m. from the Stillwater Police Department and arrived on scene at 5:08 a.m.
“They attempted to talk with Villela and have him comply with officer's commands to exit the room. Villela refused to come out and stated we would shoot him if he came out the room,” Piatt said.
At 6:15 a.m., Lt. Nick Myers with PCSO deployed a ram. The door was struck several times before officers were able to get any leverage.
Carpenter entered the room and Piatt heard the officer yell “stop back up” before a taser was deployed.
K-9 Officer Max was returned to Piatt’s patrol vehicle. When he returned, Villela was being escorted out of the room in hand restraints.
Villela’s identity was confirmed by an Oklahoma ID. Villela was placed in a patrol car until Cushing EMS arrived on scene to remove the taser probes.
“Villela was transported to the Cushing Jail where he was booked without incident. During the booking procedure, Villela stated he was very high,” Piatt alleged in the affidavit.
Villela appeared in court Tuesday to appear with counsel.
