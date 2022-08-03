Prosecutors have filed a sexual battery charge against former Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Bond is set at $25,000.
The charge was filed Wednesday morning in Payne County District Court. Ferrari was accused of sexual assault by a woman who filed and received an emergency protective order on July 5.
The woman reported the incident to police. The Stillwater Police Department said through a news release that the case was under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit.
"SPD is committed to thoroughly investigating these cases,” SPD wrote in a statement at the time, “Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges.”
So far, there is only one count in connection with the case.
Ferrari's attorney, Derek Chance, has said the allegations against his client are false and that Ferrari had been cooperating with law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.