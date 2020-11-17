Altercation between siblings results in felony charges

Gabriel James Butler, 21, of Cushing, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Cushing Officer David Smith was dispatched Oct. 30 to the 600 block of East Cherry Street regarding a disturbance in progress that was reported to be physical.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Butler told the officer his juvenile sister was unhappy at him having a friend over at the residence.
Smith talked with the sister, who alleged Butler’s parents didn’t allow the friend to be at the residence.
The siblings ended up in a verbal confrontation that soon turned physical.
According to the affidavit, the juvenile turned to walk away to call her parents when Butler grabbed her by the shoulders and put her in a choke hold.
The juvenile alleged she was having difficulty breathing and felt like she was going to lose consciousness.
Smith wrote in the affidavit he observed a red blushed face, bloodshot eyes, bloodshot eyelids and bloodshot vessels on the inside of her lips, which Smith wrote was consistent with strangulation.
The juvenile admitted to fighting back against Butler to get out of the chokehold.
Cushing Officer Sara Reynolds stayed with the juvenile while Smith contacted another
juvenile and the grandmother who was watching the kids.
The other juvenile corroborated the story.
Butler advised he didn’t intentionally put the juvenile in a choke hold, but she “slipped into a headlock and began hitting him,” he said.
The parents were contacted and the officer was advised by them the grandmother was watching the kids while the parents were at the hospital.
Butler was placed under arrest.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000 and he appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
