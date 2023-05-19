Testimony that a RAID controller failure led to the loss of multiple police interviews likely had a major effect on the jury, an alternate juror in the Darrin Bacchus manslaughter trial said.
“Of course, I didn’t get to do any of the deliberations or get hands-on with any of the rest of the evidence, but something just wasn’t adding up,” Trey Nixon said. “In this day and age, is it even possible that a lone server doesn’t have some kind of backup?”
Bacchus was charged with first-degree manslaughter for the April 2022 death of Landon Aufleger. He was acquitted May 13 after a weeklong trial of a dozen witnesses and seven hours of jury deliberation.
The defense called Carrie Owens from the City of Stillwater to the witness stand, and Nixon said her testimony carried a lot of weight in his mind throughout the trial’s final day because it contradicted the explanation for the loss of evidence.
“She pretty much said the Avigilon system wrote over itself after three or four months. I thought that was interesting,” Nixon said. “I felt like the investigators weren’t lying, but they were conveniently not telling us that they didn’t export them and relied on them to be on the server that actually overwrites itself.”
The video interviews of Khalil Dickerson, Bill Smith and Anita Smith were lost, among others, according to witness testimony. The Smiths were standing in the area at the time of the shooting.
Nixon said it would have been a hard decision for him, but he ultimately agreed with the final verdict. He and the other alternate juror were dismissed moments before the deliberation and shared their opinions with each other.
“As soon as we walked out, (the other alternate juror) was saying ‘not guilty’,” Nixon said. “Looking back now, the missed interviews that the State didn’t bring really hurt. I really wanted to hear their sides, and some of them pleaded the Fifth (Amendment).”
Nixon also highlighted the surveillance footage taken from the Git ‘n Gallup across the street from Headliners Barbershop.
A detective narrated over the footage, but it was difficult to see hidden in the top left corner of the screen, Nixon said.
“It was kind of hard to watch because they were saying it was in ‘real time’, but it was very slowed down,” Nixon said. “I don’t think you could have made out much of the shooting.”
Nixon called Bacchus “believable” on the witness stand, and said it was a good move for the defense to allow him to testify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.