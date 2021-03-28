The sport of baseball has provided generations of kids in the United States with the fun of playing America’s Pastime. But the sport is not available in the same way to all people. For many people on the developmental disability spectrum, the opportunities to play organized sports can be harder to come by.
That is why Taylor Duncan, CEO and executive director, created Alternative Baseball.
Duncan is on the autism spectrum, and in 2016, created Alternative Baseball. The organization, which seeks to get a Stillwater team started, provides those 15 and up with autism or other disabilities with an authentic baseball experience. Duncan said it can help with physical and social interactions in an environment accepted for who they are and encouraged to be the best they can be.
“Really it’s all about the experience where they can build friendships, they can build the social and the physical skills, all through America’s pastime of baseball,” Dunan said. “These are skills they can take with them pretty much everywhere into their personal life.”
Duncan said a support program such as Alternative Baseball can fill a void that may exist after graduating from high school, with them aging out of the support groups that are available for students.
“So there’s a definite need for there to be many more services to accommodate all of those across the disability spectrum so that they’ll have something to go to to build a support system or continue to build on those life skills they’ve learned throughout the years toward their independence,” Duncan said.
In order for a presence in Stillwater to take hold, Duncan said a coach/manager is needed before moving forward with plans in Stillwater. He said there is also a need to have assistant coaches to help gain the support necessary.
Duncan said a goal of Alternative Baseball is to provide people on the developmental disability spectrum with an opportunity to gain self confidence and the knowledge that they can accomplish their goals.
“All it takes is the one opportunity and to be encouraged,” Duncan said. “To just get out there and really give us an opportunity to do what we can do. Do we learn the same way as everyone else? No. And that’s everybody, we each learn in our own individual way. For us, we just want that one opportunity to get out there and give everything that we’ve got.
“With the support of those who have helped me throughout the years to get where I am, I really wanted to give back everything that I’ve learned. When I had a harder time fitting into different teams in my own individual area to the point where I recruited a team of players off of Craigslist to play in a men’s slow pitch league. By me giving back everything that I’ve learned to positive experiences, it’s gotten all of us back on the field instead of on the bench or only at home.”
Duncan also said Alternative Baseball provides a different experience for those on the developmental disability spectrum than other sports in traditional team settings.
“So those who are higher functioning are perceived as doing too much, while in traditional team settings, where a lot of us still face the negative stigma, they see us as being able to do too little,” Duncan said. “So there’s a segment of the disability spectrum caught in between that doesn’t really have very much to go to. I’m not bashing the services that are out there, they’re great. But the problem is, you have such a wide disability spectrum and it is absolutely impossible to cover all of it.”
In order to get a program started in Stillwater, there are multiple positions of need. For anybody who is interested in being a coach/manager, playing in the league or anybody who wants to volunteer or donate, visit alternative baseball.org.
