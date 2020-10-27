Damien Marqui Lajuan Nelson, 41, of Altus, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation in Payne County.
Payne County Sheriff Deputy Dalton Ross was dispatched Oct. 18 to the 3000 block of Andy K. Lane in reference to a disturbance.
According to the affidavit, dispatch advised the deputy the female caller locked herself in her bedroom trying to get away from Nelson.
Ross arrived on scene and made contact with Nelson while Deputy Zach Wheeler spoke to the other parties on scene.
“Nelson informed me that it was just a verbal altercation and never became physical other than pointing at each other,” Ross wrote in the affidavit.
Nelson’s side of the story was he and his girlfriend had returned home from the bar. Due to high tensions he tried to get away from her.
Deputy Wheeler informed Ross the female party had apparent marks on her.
The affidavit said the victim had red marks on her neck and upper chest. Ross wrote in the affidavit he believed these injuries were from a physical altercation.
“She had a small spot of dried blood on her left cheek and her right eye was red and appeared to be swelled. The house was in disarray and I observed potted plants thrown through the house,” Ross alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said the door at the end of the hallway had holes in it, and the kitchen had potted plants that had been thrown, leaving soil all over the floor.
The victim alleged Nelson had become verbally disrespectful to her, so she left and sat in the car.
She went back inside due to the cold but tensions were still high, and Nelson was still being disrespectful, she said.
According to the affidavit, the victim told Ross she ended the relationship with Nelson. She then said she sat down on the couch and Nelson was immediately standing over her in her face.
“She said she felt Nelson grab her face and hit her in the right side of her face,” Ross wrote in the affidavit.
The victim also alleged Nelson choked her.
Ross wrote in the affidavit this matched the physical evidence that was on the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim ran to the back bedroom where the other two people were, and used her body weight to hold the door closed.
“She said Nelson tried to force his way into the room and continued to try and push the door open. She said she heard things crashing throughout the house which she believed to be the potted plants,” Ross alleged in the affidavit.
The victim was evaluated by a medical personnel from LifeNet and she refused medical transport.
Nelson was placed under arrest and transported to the Payne County Jail.
Photographs were taken of the victim’s injuries and the residence.
The victim informed Ross she didn’t want to press charges.
Ross explained to her that Nelson was still going to jail and the charges would be presented to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.
He entered into a not guilty plea and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 2.
