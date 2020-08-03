Alumni Association cancels events for 'America's Greatest Homecoming'

Citing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State University alumni association is cancelling popular Homecoming events that draw tens of thousands to Stillwater every year.
While the actual football game will be unaffected in the decision, the OSU Alumni Association will not have Walkaround, the Sea of Orange Parade, Homecoming and Hoops, the Harvest Carnival and Chili Cook-off more Hester Street Painting.
The main issue, according to the association, is that they would be unable to properly monitor social distancing, capacity and other health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“The Alumni Association understands the yearly return to the campus is a highlight for many OSU alumni and fans,” Alumni Association board chair Tony LoPresto said. “While we understand this decision will disappoint many Cowboys, we want to ensure Homecoming events can be enjoyed in a safe manner and that the centennial celebration is hosted in such a way that is representative of this one-of-a-kind OSU tradition.”
And this year was going to be a big one, the 100th anniversary of “America’s Greatest Homecoming.”
“The health and safety of Cowboy Family members are the top priority of the Alumni Association,” the statement reads. “This decision was made by the Alumni Associations Board of Directors after careful consideration and collaboration with Oklahoma State University, OSU Athletics, OSU Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, and the City of Stillwater.”
It would have been a weeklong celebration, beginning Oct. 26 and ending on Halloween.
“OSU’s nationally recognized Homecoming event is entirely student run, and a number of measures have been put in place for the fall 2020 semester to protect students both on and off campus,” Alumni Association President Rob McInturf said. “These measures are vital to our students’ well-being, and we did not want to compromise their health for the Homecoming experience. America’s Greatest Homecoming is worth the wait.”
There might still be events geared toward students leading up to the Oct. 31 game with Texas Tech. The OSU Alumni Association is also considering some virtual events for alumni as another alternative.
Online: Homecoming website at ORANGECONNECTION.org/homecoming.
