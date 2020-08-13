Amelia Presley is a musician set to perform in Stillwater who will bring her new song with a powerful message to Iron Monk Brewing Company on Thursday.
Her new track “Harm Nobody Else,” released July 30, is a song it took Presley nearly 25 years to work up the courage to write. She said she was physically abused by her stepmother between the ages of 3-15, and wrote the song as a way to help herself and others who have experienced physical abuse heal.
Presley said since the song was released, it has helped her be more comfortable in talking about her experiences, as well as trying to bring awareness to something that many people in this country go through.
“It has helped exponentially, because it’s still not something that’s comfortable to talk about,” she said. “It still feels very vulnerable, and I don’t think that’s going to go away, and I’m OK with that. But even in my day-to-day life since I’ve been performing it so much and talking about it so much on stage, it’s kind of changed my ability to just talk about it and not try to hush it, and I don’t feel ashamed to talk about it anymore.
“I can kind of just talk about it in conversation, and that’s been really healing and really cool. That’s exactly what I want to do, which is just bring this conversation out into the open in the hope that other people can talk about it so freely, as well.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in many musicians having concerts canceled, Presley has been in the same situation. She said she had a number of shows canceled, but had been able to add shows to her current tour at venues that have since reopened, so she has still been able to perform her newest song to live audiences.
The music video for “Harm Nobody Else” is scheduled to be released later this month. Presley said she returned to the home in Mississippi where she was abused to film the video, and her daughter portrays her as a child in the video.
Presley said the video will be hard to watch, but she had a specific message in mind she wants people to take in when they watch it.
“It’s hard to mistake what I’m trying to say with the song in the video, and that’s exactly what I wanted to do,” she said. “I’ve let a couple of very close people watch it, and they said they couldn’t make it through it without tears. It’s going to be hard to watch, but that’s what I wanted. People need to see the truth, and the truth is not a pretty packaged thing.”
Presley said the response from her new song has been overwhelming, with people always coming to talk with her about her experiences. She said she has been able to connect with people who have gone through similar situations, and she viewed the song as an outlet for herself and other survivors to heal together.
“It was a huge lift off my shoulders when I got it put together,” she said. “With a song, people don’t always listen to the lyrics or they don’t always know what they mean. With a video, that’s kind of a chance to show those people who don’t understand everything you’re saying with just words.”
A member of the Highway Sisters, a duo from Texas, she is a distant relative of Elvis Presley. She has performed at the CMA Music Festival and Grand Ole Opry and recently appeared in an issue of American Songwriter Magazine discussing her new song.
Amelia Presley will perform at Iron Monk Brewery from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 27. For more information, visit ameliapresleymusic.com.
