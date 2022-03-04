On, President’s Day, American Heritage Girls Troop OK2810 took advantage of the day off school and met at Sunnybrook Christian Church to pack hygiene kits to donate to Wings of Hope.
The event was planned by Emma, a 13-year-old Pioneer in American Heritage Girls. “What inspired you to plan a service project for Wings of Hope?” I asked her. She replied: “Domestic violence is a scary situation, one that I’m thankful I haven’t had to understand. But for those families who need help, I wanted to give small resources to let them know that at least somebody loves them.”
I followed up with, “How do you think donating the hygiene kits will impact Wings of Hope’s clients and families?” “I think that these families will feel very loved and very thankful that there are people out there trying to meet their needs. I hope that these hygiene kits will bring them peace and a little help with not having to spend as much money on toiletries,” she responded.
The event took her around 16 hours to plan, and many of Troop OK2810 showed up to lend a hand. American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered scouting group for girls ages 5-18.
Our troop meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at Sunnybrook Christian Church. We start every meeting with a bible lesson, and then separate into separate age groups to work on badges or sometimes plan campouts or service projects.
