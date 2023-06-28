In the midst of traveling across the country, American Legion National Commander Vincent Troiola renewed his call to support veterans during a visit to Stillwater's post on Monday.
Following his September election, Troiola committed to visiting as many posts with fewer than 400 members as possible. The local Hanner-Sharp Post 129, which members said had not hosted a national commander in many years, made his visiting list.
Troiola is a life member of American Legion Post 1682 in Rockland County, New York. He served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves from 1969 to 1974, when he completed a tour aboard the USS Nitro and was honorably discharged as a boatswain's mate third class. He is also a member of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1682 because of his fathers service in World War II.
During his Monday evening speech, Troiola said that out of the 365 days he is in office, 330 of them are spent traveling. This includes visits to departments, military bases, posts, VA hospitals and even traveling abroad.
One of the most prominent ideals he has supported while in office is “Be the One,” an organization that focuses on the prevention of veteran suicide by encouraging others to start the conversation, remove any stigmas and help take care of families with at-risk veterans.
“The stories, facts actually, that we hear on the road about families that have lost sons, daughters, mothers, fathers to suicide. It's just such an emotional thing,” Troiola said. “(Those who know at-risk veterans) do what we ask you to do: save one veteran's life at a time. That's what this is all about. It's not about how many take their lives a day because we don't find out about them until they're gone.”
Along with “Be the One,” Troiola has many other visions to help veterans and their families. He said society expects veterans to leave everything behind to defend their country, but that is easier said than done, considering the number of issues veterans and their families are facing such as food insecurity and child care.
“We expect them to defend our country, but we don't want them out there defending our country with a distraction at home – whatever that distraction may be,” Troiola said. “I understand we're all trained to focus on a mission. I don't know about you, but if I have a 3-year-old kid, a 1-year-old kid, a wife at home and I'm on the battlefield, I'm going to be thinking about them a lot.”
Troiola also explained a new bill, dubbed the Restore VA Accountability Act, is being constructed to enhance the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017. The legislation provides VA leadership with the tools it needs to assure veterans are served by quality employees.
“Our veterans deserve to know that poor performance will not be tolerated involving veteran affairs and that accountability measures will be placed to protect hard work of employees and whistleblowers from retaliation,” Troiola said. “The American Legion is proud to support this legislation and employ Senator Moran’s diligence in ensuring that veterans are served by quality VA employees. We're fighting back and we want that Accountability Act back.”
Troiola ended his speech by thanking all of the members of the Stillwater post for all of the hard work that they do volunteering for the community and providing youth programs.
“You may or may not know how you touch these youngsters' lives,” Troiola said. “You’ve got to realize that all of you in this room – your programs, you're following the American Legion – are making a difference in these people's lives and touching them in ways that will make them become future leaders.”
