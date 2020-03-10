Though nothing has been firmly decided on class schedules, concerns about the novel coronavirus has Oklahoma State University leadership considering moving its Stillwater and Tulsa campus classes online for the first two weeks back from spring break.
The University of Oklahoma made the same kind of statement Monday. OSU goes on spring break next week, March 16-21. An alert went out to all students, faculty and staff Tuesday.
The University of Tulsa also announced Tuesday that all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday and lasting until at least April 5. TU students have been encouraged to go home if they can.
"The health and well-being of our campus community are paramount to all of us as we continue to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We are coordinating closely with our colleagues at OU and following the guidance of local, state, national and global health officials as we contemplate the timing of contingency plans and next steps," the OSU statement reads. "While no decision to do so has been made, we are exploring the possibility of moving our in-person classes at both Stillwater and Tulsa campuses online for two weeks following spring break as a contingency plan to protect our campus community as best we can.
"Students are advised to take any course materials and devices with them as they leave for spring break in the event that face-to-face instruction moves to online learning for a time. Resources will be made available to students and faculty should we suspend in-person instruction."
The university also upgraded restrictions for domestic and international travel. Those are:
• Effective March 13, all university-sponsored international travel is prohibited until further notice. International travel for personal reasons is strongly discouraged.
• Effective immediately, all non-essential university-sponsored domestic air travel is suspended until further notice.
• Effective immediately, all out-of-state travel for university-related business or academic purposes is suspended until further notice, unless such travel is essential to the university.
• There are no current restrictions on in-state university-related travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.