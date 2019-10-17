A couple of decades ago, I had made some stupid financial decisions.
Consequently, I had a financial shortfall in paying my creditors. Bills were due, and I didn’t have the money. I was only about $40 away.
I still had my high school class ring. My finger was too fat to wear it anymore anyway. I took it to the pawn shop.
The gold was enough to get what I needed to pay my rent; I sold my ring to pay for my stupid decisions.
You know we all make sinful decisions, stupid decisions. We’ve danced with the devil, and it comes time to “pay the piper.”
Sometimes we realize our sinfulness and cry out for mercy. Sometimes we are intent on paying the bill ourselves. Unfortunately, the only way for paying the bill is with ourselves. For our iniquities we sell ourselves.
All the while the Lord is waiting for us to call out to Him that He might come and rescue us from ourselves.
We don’t call out. Why is that? As in Isaiah 50:1-3, we really do not believe that His hand is able to deliver us.
Isaiah 50:4-6 then moves into a description of the Lord Jesus, the Servant, as He approaches and endures His trial prior to the crucifixion (written 700 years before the crucifixion).
He came to deliver us when we have sold ourselves for our iniquity. As a man, the Lord Jesus listened morning by morning to what the Father was doing to buy us back, and He joined Him in doing it.
When it was time to die, He set His face like a flint to go to Jerusalem to present Himself as the sacrificial Lamb. He, who created the world, presented His back to be beaten. They plucked out His beard. They publicly shamed Him. They spit upon Him and reviled Him. He presented His own life as a substitute payment for our sin.
Some are intent on paying the bill themselves; as if they could light a fire that would burn away their own iniquities.
The heat of such a flame must surely be intense! But all they can produce are sparks. A spark here, a spark there (50:10-11), in the midst of deep darkness, it might seem bright for a moment, but in the long run, it is still darkness.
Seeking to walk in the light of their own darkness, they never see the enormity of the debt they owe.
Only someone greater can afford to pay it for them. This is what the Lord has done for us. As the light of the world, He stepped down into our darkness. His blazing glory is there.
It can be blinding at times. Depending on the condition of our will, we may not even be aware of His presence. When that happens, we just keep making sparks in the darkness. All the while His blazing light is available. He calls us to consider ourselves dead to all our ways of sin – our ways of trying produce our own light.
Then He calls us to trust Him to raise us to walk in newness of life – yielding to Him to live His life in and through us. It is that which baptism proclaims. Have you done that?
Oh by the way, the Lord was gracious, and I was able to buy back my class ring. I think I’ll go bask in His light. My light is dim, and my darkness is cold and disappointing.
John Chaffin is pastor at the Christian Missionary Church in Stillwater.
