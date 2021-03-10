“Can I get a witness?” I’ve heard the question in at least two contexts. One is in the midst of exuberant preaching. The other is from the lips of people parodying exuberant preaching. In John 1:6-9, we might ask ourselves the same question, and we find that the Word of God answers very clearly!
The Word of God from eternity past chose a man who would serve as a witness of His Light. God jealously wanted the world to see the Light when He came into the world. He moved upon His prophets to tell how to recognize Him. Seven hundred years before the birth of Jesus, the Lord said through the prophet Isaiah in 40:3-5:
The voice of one crying in the wilderness: “Prepare the way of the Lord; Make straight in the desert A highway for our God. Every valley shall be exalted And every mountain and hill brought low; The crooked places shall be made straight And the rough places smooth; The glory of the Lord shall be revealed, And all flesh shall see it together; For the mouth of the Lord has spoken.”
This was recognized by the people of the day of John the Baptist. Mark tells us in 1:1–5:
The beginning of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. As it is written in the Prophets: . . . The voice of one crying in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord; Make His paths straight.’” John came baptizing in the wilderness and preaching a baptism of repentance for the remission of sins. Then all the land of Judea, and those from Jerusalem, went out to him and were all baptized by him in the Jordan River, confessing their sins.
But God didn’t give just one 700-year notice! Four hundred years before the coming of John the Baptist, He spoke through the prophet Malachi:
3:1 “Behold, I send My messenger, and he will prepare the way before Me. And the Lord, whom you seek, will suddenly come to His temple, even the Messenger of the covenant, in whom you delight. Behold, He is coming,” Says the Lord of hosts.
4:5-6 Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet Before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord. And he will turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the earth with a curse.
This was not lost on the disciples, and they asked Jesus, Matt 17:10-13, “Why then do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?”
Jesus answered and said to them, “Indeed, Elijah is coming first and will restore all things. But I say to you that Elijah has come already, and they did not know him but did to him whatever they wished. Likewise, the Son of Man is also about to suffer at their hands.” Then the disciples understood that He spoke to them of John the Baptist.
What more of a Regal Witness could the Word of God have had than 700 years of foreshadowing? But there was more than a regal witness, that regal witness was a witness of the true light! Again, Isaiah foretells that the Word of God would bring light to people lost in darkness, 9:1-2:
Nevertheless, the gloom will not be upon her who is distressed, . . . In Galilee of the Gentiles. The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death, upon them a light has shined.
The darkness seeks to create shadows which shade our eyes from the true Light. Jesus warned a top religious leader, Nicodemus, of this danger, 3:19-21:
The light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For everyone practicing evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed. But he who does the truth comes to the light, that his deeds may be clearly seen, that they have been done in God.”
So, we find that the Word of God is a light that shines through people. John the Baptist was the first regal witness. The followers of Jesus today are the ones that are meant shine His light. So, “Can I get a witness?”
John Chaffin is pastor at the Christian Missionary Church in Stillwater.
