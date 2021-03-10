Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.