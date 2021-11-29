Multiple agencies were planning and preparing several weeks in advance for all possible outcomes in preparation for Bedlam.
Oklahoma State University Capt. Dan Ray, who works with the Emergency Services, said he helped with the three-week planning.
“For every game, we do an event action plan that combines all of the first responders, so we know what kind of personnel that we have at our disposal for each game,” he said. “ For this one, knowing the magnitude of the event and the likelihood that with a win, the fans would want to enjoy the win with the players and most likely rush the field,”
Boone Pickens Stadium was close to full capacity Saturday night, which was why multiple agencies were involved. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad swept the stadium before the game started and assisted with traffic control before and after the game. Fifteen police officers were on the field and prepared to assist with getting injured people off the field, which Ray said was a problem during the field rush in 2011.
2011: Oklahoma State says 10 people injured as fans stormed football field after Cowboys beat Sooners
“We used the Regional Medical Group that is out of Ponca City to assist with emergency medical issues. They bring a trailer that is stocked with emergency medical equipment that we can use in case of a multiple injury incident,” Ray said.
He said several people involved in this year’s preparation witnessed the field rush in 2011 that injured multiple people.
“Two of them were bad enough they needed (to be) transported by helicopter. We wanted to make sure that this time, that we didn’t have those same type of issues,” he said.
Ray said although injuries are an outcome, they try to be as prepared as possible. This time, they had a plan for a helicopter landing if needed because of what happened in 2011. Before they had the landing areas identified, this year, they were marked.
Ray said it’s essential for them to be prepared and learn from previous years to ensure the same situations aren’t repeated.
“One of the issues we had in 2011 is there (are) tarps that are covering the tunnels that go up underneath the stands. One of the injuries came from an individual that jumped on top of one of the tarps … ,” Ray said. “ So we had those tarps removed before the game in partnership with athletics. There’s just a lot of pre-planning on staging and being prepared to handle the event.”
Ray said they also took measures to slow the crowd down to make there wasn’t a “surge” so people wouldn’t be pushed faster than they wanted to be when getting onto the field.
“I feel like our plans to try to slow down the surge onto the field minimized the number of injuries,” he said.
Shyla Eggers, the Director of Public Relations at Stillwater Medical, said the ER had seven patients injured from jumping off the wall, including sprains and breaks. One person suffered a head injury and facial laceration. Four people were in the ER for alcohol intoxication, and two of the four had injuries from a fight.
Sports Editor Jason Elmquist observed a triage area in the southwest corner of the stadium. Ray said LifeNet personnel treated at least 10 people that night, including people who did get transported.
OSU Chief of Police Leon Jones said even though there are signs that say not to come onto the field, there isn’t a way to 100% make sure no one gets on the field.
“We know everybody just wanted to celebrate with the team, and I’m proud of how they conducted themselves,” Jones said.
Although Jones was proud of how fans handled themselves after rushing the field, Coach Mike Gundy said they needed to act better after they threw beer bottles.
“The crowd was fantastic,” Gundy said after the game. “Had a few beer bottles came out that I was a little concerned with. I love the crowd and everything, but I want us to be better than that. We have a good crowd, we have great people. And we don’t need to throw anything on the field.
I want everybody there screaming, yelling … but we just don’t want to throw things on the field. We want to be first class. Oklahoma State is first class, and we want to stay first class.”
Earlier reporting by the News Press said in 2011 during the field storm said, “Fans filled the field, tore down goalposts at both ends, and paraded the yellow goal post pieces around the field.”
OSU Public Information Officer Shannon Rigsby said she couldn’t say enough about the planning and partnership between all agencies involved, the City of Stillwater and OSU.
