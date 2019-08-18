Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; e-mail animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com. Visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Dogs:
Neutered, sable Akita/husky mix
Neutered, black tri hound mix
Spayed, red and white pit bull terrier
Neutered, black and white Siberian husky
Neutered, blue and white American bully
Spayed, fawn Chihuahua
Neutered, cream Chihuahua/dachshund mix
Neutered, black with white Australian shepherd/heeler mix
Neutered, tri beagle mix
Neutered, silver sable German shepherd mix puppy
Spayed, black and tan, German shepherd mix puppy
Neutered, red with white boxer/Lab mix
Cats:
Several spayed or neutered, indoor, house cats
Many kittens in many colors, all spayed or neutered before they come home with you.
