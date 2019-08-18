Biggie

Biggie is a shy, black and tan Chihuahua/dachshund mix.

 Provided

Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.

Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.

Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; e-mail animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com. Visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.

If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.

Dogs:

Neutered, sable Akita/husky mix

Neutered, black tri hound mix

Spayed, red and white pit bull terrier

Neutered, black and white Siberian husky

Neutered, blue and white American bully

Spayed, fawn Chihuahua

Neutered, cream Chihuahua/dachshund mix

Neutered, black with white Australian shepherd/heeler mix

Neutered, tri beagle mix

Neutered, silver sable German shepherd mix puppy

Spayed, black and tan, German shepherd mix puppy

Neutered, red with white boxer/Lab mix

Cats:

Several spayed or neutered, indoor, house cats

Many kittens in many colors, all spayed or neutered before they come home with you.

