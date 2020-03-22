Our shelter is imposing new policies during Stillwater’s state of emergency. Until all City of Stillwater restrictions have been lifted, we will not be taking owner pets from citizens. If you have found a pet or see a loose dog, please call our shelter to schedule for an animal welfare officer to pick up. If you are holding onto a found pet (do not bring it to the shelter), we will pick up. Please call us to report it found (or lost) as usual.
We think that adopting a new pet during this time when you might be spending more time at home is a great idea. The dogs and cats that are already at the shelter as well as unclaimed strays will still need homes. Please call ahead as we need to limit the number of people in the building.
We will not be able to have visitors who are not adopting or looking for their lost pet. Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes.
Dogs:
Spayed, sable brown shepherd/chow/terrier mix puppy
Neutered, white with spots bully mix puppy
Neutered, black Staffordshire bull terrier
Neutered, tri beagle/terrier mix
Neutered, blue eyed Siberian husky
Female, red Chihuahua mix
Male, Silky terrier
Spayed, blue chocolate Lab/pit bull terrier mix
Cats:
Several shorthaired adults available in many colors; black, brown tabby, black with white
