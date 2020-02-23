Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Dogs:
Hound mix puppies, all spayed or neutered
Male, black and white Basset hound/Boston terrier mix
Neutered, sable red Shepherd mix
Spayed, black tri border collie mix pup
Male Lab mixes, one black and one yellow
Cats:
2 male, blue and white shorthair
Female, tortoiseshell longhair
Spayed, brown tabby and white longhair
Male, orange shorthair
Spayed, torti point Siamese mix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.