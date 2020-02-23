Dax

Dax is a pretty, blue fawn, 4 ½ month old, neutered pit bull terrier mix puppy.

Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St.  Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.

Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.

Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.

If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.

Dogs:

Hound mix puppies, all spayed or neutered

Male, black and white Basset hound/Boston terrier mix

Neutered, sable red Shepherd mix

Spayed, black tri border collie mix pup

Male Lab mixes, one black and one yellow

Cats:

2 male, blue and white shorthair

Female, tortoiseshell longhair

Spayed, brown tabby and white longhair

Male, orange shorthair

Spayed, torti point Siamese mix

