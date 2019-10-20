Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com. Visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Dogs:
Neutered, black and tan shepherd/heeler/border collie mix
Spayed, red Chihuahua/Italian greyhound mix
Female, fawn, mastiff
Male, black and white, fluffy border collie mix
Female, brindle, plott hound/boxer mix
Cats:
We are completely full of cats, mostly kittens from 6 months old to 8 weeks old. They will all be spayed, or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before they leave. All of this for only $40 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.