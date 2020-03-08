Ulysses

Ulysses is a blue merle and white Catahoula leopard dog.

Animal Welfare is having a dog adoption sale!! All adult dogs are $30 each for the next week. This includes the spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, life time registered microchip and a sample back of Hill’s Science Diet.

Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St.  Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.

Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.

If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes.

Dogs:

Neutered, black tri Chihuahua/dachshund/pug mix

Neutered, sable, shepherd mix

Spayed, brindle pit bull terrier

Neutered, brindle, five month old Italian greyhound mix

Neutered, white with black spots, 6 month old heeler mix

Spayed, chocolate pit bull terrier

Neutered, blue eyed, red and white husky mix

Spayed, acorn red retriever mix

Litter of Lab mix puppies

Cats:

Spayed, black shorthair

Neutered, black shorthair

Neutered, orange shorthair

Spayed, calico, shorthair

Neutered, flame point Siamese mix

Neutered, brown tabby and white shorthair

