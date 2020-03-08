Animal Welfare is having a dog adoption sale!! All adult dogs are $30 each for the next week. This includes the spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, life time registered microchip and a sample back of Hill’s Science Diet.
Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes.
Dogs:
Neutered, black tri Chihuahua/dachshund/pug mix
Neutered, sable, shepherd mix
Spayed, brindle pit bull terrier
Neutered, brindle, five month old Italian greyhound mix
Neutered, white with black spots, 6 month old heeler mix
Spayed, chocolate pit bull terrier
Neutered, blue eyed, red and white husky mix
Spayed, acorn red retriever mix
Litter of Lab mix puppies
Cats:
Spayed, black shorthair
Neutered, black shorthair
Neutered, orange shorthair
Spayed, calico, shorthair
Neutered, flame point Siamese mix
Neutered, brown tabby and white shorthair
