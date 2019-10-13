Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com. Visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Dogs:
Neutered, boxer/terrier mix
Male, 6 month old, black and tan shepherd/Lab mix
Spayed, red and white heeler/collie mix
Spayed, tri terrier mix
Male, chocolate Aussie/Lab mix pup
Male, cream and white Aussie Lab mix pup
Male, blue pit bull terrier
Male, black basset hound/Labrador mix
Male, brindle and white Boston terrier/heeler mix pup
Female, red Italian greyhound mix
Cats:
Kittens in many colors from six months old to eight weeks old.
