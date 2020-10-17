Animal Welfare

Henry is a bit of an old man, we think, but he’s a very sweet boy. He came to us in very poor condition, overly thin, and he’s looking better every day. Henry appears to be an English setter mixed with border collie. Henry does have hip dysplasia and sometimes gets up slowly, but he loves to go for walks and is very treat oriented (makes for easy training.) He was found and not claimed. Henry is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. $30 to adopt.