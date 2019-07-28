Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com. Visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Dogs:
Neutered German shepherd dog
Neutered, black and tan German shepherd/heeler
Neutered, blue brindle, cropped ears American bully
Spayed, red and white, cropped ears, American bully
Male, five month old, black tri border collie/Australian shepherd mix
Two, male, hound mix puppies
Cats:
Spayed and neutered kittens
Female, medium longhaired calico
Female, six month old, calico, shorthair
