Our shelter is still the primary place to bring a pet found in the city limits of Stillwater; however, you must call before bringing a pet to the shelter. Please call us if you have lost your pet or found a pet.
Policies imposed during Stillwater’s state of emergency are that you must wear a mask when entering the animal shelter. If you do not have one, we can provide one for you. This does not include toddlers.
Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets, visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare or Stillwater.petfinder.com.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes.
Dogs:
Spayed, black terrier/boxer
Spayed, red pit bull terrier
Neutered, white with red spots pit mix puppy that is deaf
Neutered, black tri corgi/heeler mix
Spayed, black and tan English shepherd collie
Male, blue heeler
Cats:
Neutered, orange tabby shorthair
Neutered, black and white shorthair
