Blanche is a 25 lbs, cairn terrier mix. She is house trained but she wants to be an only pet.

Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St.  Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.

Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.

Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

 To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.

If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.

Dogs:

Neutered and spayed, blue heelers.

Spayed, black with blue eyes, husky/pit bull terrier mix puppy

Large, neutered, bully

Neutered, white with black spots Jack Russell terrier/Chihuahua mix

Neutered, red Jack Russell terrier/Italian greyhound mix

Cats:

Spayed, black with white, longhair

Neutered, large, orange, shorthair

Neutered, large, black and white, shorthair

Spay but shy, 7 month old, calico cats

