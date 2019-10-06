Barlow

Barlow is a very active border collie mix.

Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.

Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.

Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; e-mail animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com. Visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.

If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.

Dogs:

Neutered, red brindle and white boxer/pit mix

Male, five month old, boxer/terrier mix

Neutered Chihuahua mix

Spayed, German shorthaired pointer

Spayed Chihuahua

Neutered, brindle bully

Male, black Pyrenees/Lab mix

Spayed, black tri dachshund mix

Cats:

Neutered, black kitten

Spayed, tortoiseshell kitten

Spayed, black with white, six month old kitten

Male, orange shorthair, older kitten

