Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; e-mail animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com. Visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Dogs:
Neutered, red brindle and white boxer/pit mix
Male, five month old, boxer/terrier mix
Neutered Chihuahua mix
Spayed, German shorthaired pointer
Spayed Chihuahua
Neutered, brindle bully
Male, black Pyrenees/Lab mix
Spayed, black tri dachshund mix
Cats:
Neutered, black kitten
Spayed, tortoiseshell kitten
Spayed, black with white, six month old kitten
Male, orange shorthair, older kitten
