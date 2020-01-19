Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St. Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.
Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.
Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.
To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.
If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Dogs:
Spayed, black Lab/hound mix
Neutered, chocolate Lab mix
Spayed, black German shepherd mix
Spayed, white German shepherd mix
Spayed, black Lab/shepherd/heeler mix
Cats:
Spayed, white and red spotted, van marked shorthair
Neutered, brown tabby and white, five month old, shorthaired kitten
Spayed, black shorthair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.