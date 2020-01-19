Henry

Henry is a one year old, brindle Catahoula leopard/shepherd/husky mix.

Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St.  Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.

Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.

Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.

If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.

Dogs:

Spayed, black Lab/hound mix

Neutered, chocolate Lab mix

Spayed, black German shepherd mix

Spayed, white German shepherd mix

Spayed, black Lab/shepherd/heeler mix

Cats:

Spayed, white and red spotted, van marked shorthair

Neutered, brown tabby and white, five month old, shorthaired kitten

Spayed, black shorthair

