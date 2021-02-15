A temporary blackout the City of Stillwater announced for 1:20 p.m. has been called off for the time being.
After being informed the City would have to reduce its power load and preparing to cut power to about 4,300 households around the city for 30-45 minutes, a process known as a curtailment, the City of Stillwater was told it could stand down, City Manager Norman McNickle said.
A curtailment could still be necessary later, he said.
