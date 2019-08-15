Annual Color Splash Dash coming up

Ronda Meyers has been a loyal and faithful volunteer for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – OKC Chapter and has been the event lead for the Stillwater Color Splash Dash for 6 years. Her grandson, Aden, lives in Stillwater and was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was born. This year, the Stillwater Color Splash Dash event will take place at 9 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Boomer Lake.
1. What is Cystic Fibrosis for those that might not be familiar?
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic, life-shortening disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. The CF Foundation is the world's leader in the search for a cure and has raised and invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help develop CF drugs and therapies. There are now three FDA-approved therapies that treat the basic defect in cystic fibrosis for more than half of the population. YOu can head to https://www.cff.org/What-is-CF/About-Cystic-Fibrosis/ for more.
2. How will the money raised be used?
The mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead full, productive lives by funding research and drug development, promoting individualized treatment, and ensuring access to high-quality, specialized care.
3. What all kinds of activities do you have going on during the event?
Color stations and music located all around the Boomer Lake course. We will present a Hero Award to each CF friend who attends the event.
4. How can people help?
Volunteer: we need volunteers to help make our event possible. Volunteers will need to be available from 7 a.m.-noon on Aug. 24. Please email Kelsey at ksistrunk@cff.org if interested.
Participate: Sign up today to participate! We always love meeting new people each year who support this fun event for CF! Registration is $25 - https://passion.cff.org/stillwater-color-splash-dash
Donate: If you are not able to attend, but would still like to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, please visit https://passion.cff.org/stillwater-color-splash-dash. Thank you in advance!
Share: Please share the event with your friends and family! You can follow us on Facebook @Stillwatercolorsplashdash to stay up to date!
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Perhaps most exciting, we anticipate the approval of a drug in 2020 that could change day-to-day life for nearly 90 percent of people with CF. These advancements are changing the face of the disease and the prognosis of those who suffer from it. Still, it is not a cure, and there are some who will not benefit from these current therapies. We are committed to the fight until CF stands for Cure Found for everyone with cystic fibrosis.
