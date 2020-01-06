Annual jail inspection made by Payne County Commissioners

The Board of County Commissioners for Payne County conducted the annual jail inspection at the end of Monday’s regular weekly meeting. The jail has a new iris scanner that was installed shortly after convicted murderer, Patrick Walker, made national news in November of 2019 when he escaped from the Payne County jail by impersonating a cellmate.
Walker, also known as “Notty Walker,” remained on the run for almost a week before being captured in St. Louis, Missouri by the U.S. Marshall’s Office. Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward advised the commissioners that inmates’ eyes are scanned when booked in and again on release. The device will prevent a person from being released under the identity of another inmate. Additionally, the scanned images are shared with the National Crime Information Center and can be used with compatible iris scanners, added Woodward.
Approximately 300 persons are booked into the jail each month, reported Captain Reese Lane, jail administrator. The five-story 60,000 square foot jail opened on July 5, 2009, replacing a dated obsolete jail that was designed for 54 inmates and was regularly over capacity holding 100 – 110 inmates. The new jail is rated to hold 404 inmates, based upon square footage, but can realistically accommodate only 340 inmates or 85% of capacity, according to Woodward. The jail currently houses 208 inmates, including 43 federal prisoners who are housed at the jail at the rate of $45 per day paid by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Woodward noted the importance of obtaining funds outside of Payne County to help with the cost of jail operations.
The jail has a high-tech control center with multiple monitors capable of using the 230 cameras located in or outside the jail, the courthouse, the administration building, and other county buildings. The outside cameras can zoom in to read the license plates of cars parked in an adjacent parking lot. At the time of the inspection, 73 cameras were being monitored in the control center. Woodward said officers are stationed at the center for shifts lasting eight hours, providing 24-hour surveillance.
“Time goes fast” in the control center, Woodward noted. In addition to detention, the jail provides 14 treatment programs for inmates, including substance abuse prevention, and parenting classes for men and women. “We try to provide a culture of opportunity and help inmates with work and housing when released,” Lane said. Lane also noted the jail provides mental health treatment for inmates through a local psychologist. Woodward gave Lane credit for recruiting instructors for the programs who provide their services at little or no cost to the county or the inmates.
The jail has a remote visitation room with nine monitors for family members to have free visitation with inmates on Wednesdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The jail has recently started allowing remote phone visitation for family members calling collect from their homes. Those telephone visits can occur at any time when arrangements are made in advance with jail staff. Woodward said that lawyers for federal inmates were requesting remote telephonic visitation with their clients, but since the system was installed, those lawyers are not utilizing the service.
When asked if the recent criminal justice sentencing reform measures were having an impact on the jail, Woodward said, “our inmate numbers have been down for the last three years, even before the measures were adopted. I sense an increase in criminal activity at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.