The K-9 Unit consists of two handlers at SPD, and one handler at the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Newly McSpadden and Det. Adam Elliott are the K-9 handlers for the Stillwater Police Department.
Investigator Rockford Brown is the handler for Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
“Rudy has been a member of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office since January 2011, and has served with me in the patrol division from then until I was moved to investigations in October 2017,” Brown said.
Brown was able to keep Rudy when he moved over to investigations.
Rudy has had a full career and will retire soon after nine years of dedicated service.
“The Stillwater Police Department K-9’s have helped assist all of Payne County. We are currently utilized by the Stillwater Police Department, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, and OSU Police Department,” McSpadden said. “Along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol or any other police department in Payne County.
McSpadden is the handler for Egon. Egon is part Belgian Malinois and part German Shepard.
“Egon was imported from Hungary when he was 11 months old. He was purchased from the Houston K9 Academy,” McSpadden said.
Det. Elliott is the handler for Pito, a Belgian Malinois. Pito was imported from the Netherlands.
Egon is McSpadden’s second K-9 companion since he started at the unit four years ago. McSpadden has had Egon for two and a half years.
Det. Elliott has been a handler for five years, Pito has been with him the entire duration of the five years.
Egon and Pito are capable of doing many duties, and have been trained to complete a multitude of tasks.
“The Stillwater Police Department K-9s are dual-purpose dogs. This means the dogs detect narcotics as well as patrol work,” McSpadden said.
For the narcotics both dogs are able to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. They can also detect any form of derivatives from those four drugs.
According to McSpadden, the dogs are often used to perform a free air examination during traffic stops.
If Egon or Pito detect an odor from the four drugs, officers have probable cause to search a vehicle during a traffic stop.
The K-9 unit dogs are also used in school settings to look around classrooms and lockers for potential drugs.
For patrol, the dogs are used to assist in tracking or searching an area or building for fleeing suspects.
McSpadden said utilizing Pito and Egon in these situations help keep officers safe.
“The dogs are trained to use their nose during these situations which can help locate suspects in areas that are not easily visible to the officer,” said McSpadden.
According to McSpadden, the dogs usually locate the suspect before officers see them.
In situations where people get lost the dogs are also utilized to track their scents. Although this situation is less common.
During an article search the dogs attempt to locate any discarded items on a subject.
McSpadden said article searches are used to locate weapons on a person.
Egon and Pito are not utilized for suspected bomb threats, that lies with the OHP dohs.
Payne County has had a K-9 Unit for approximately 25 years, according to McSpadden. Before him there were many other handlers and dogs.
Both dogs are part of the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team.
When they are requested by SWAT the dogs usually go into the building before the SWAT team does.
For Egon and Pito, the training doesn’t end when they reach their handlers. McSpadden said they train one day a week to keep their skills sharp.
“These dogs have such a high drive they need to constantly be guided in the correct direction so continuous training is necessary,” McSpadden said.
Just like people retire, K-9 dogs have to retire whenever they are unable to continue their duties.
This most commonly happens as dogs age, they begin to experience joint pain.
For K-9 dogs joint pain makes their jobs harder. They may not be able to jump into their patrol car or chase down fleeing suspects.
The handlers are able to purchase their K-9 companion from the city of Stillwater when the dog retires. The dogs are able to happily retire with their family.
McSpadden wanted to add in that the dogs are like family. When Egon and Pito are off duty, they are just like regular dogs. The dogs live with their handlers, and know the difference between work and being off duty.
“He is by far one of the most beloved employees to have worn the Payne County Sheriff’s badge,” Brown said
Pito, Egon and Rudy are more than just working dogs, they are family to these officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.