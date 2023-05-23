Strategy and determination helped one Stillwater High School student earn a perfect ACT score.
Shelley Lin, a junior, received her score of 36 in an email one day after she came home from school. Vivian He, Lin’s mother, said she could clearly hear her daughter’s reaction.
“I heard her screaming in her bedroom and she ran to me (and said), ‘Mom, I got a perfect score,’” said He. “It’s amazing. I was expecting 34 or 35.”
The ACT combines tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1-36, with a student’s composite score the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included with the ACT composite score.
Less than half of one percent of all students who take the ACT will earn a perfect score.
“We are very proud of Shelley for earning the perfect ACT score this year,” SHS Principal Walter Howell said. “She is an example of how hard work pays off.”
The test scores didn’t happen automatically, Lin said.
“Through this experience, I learned a lot about the concept of hard work – that if you put in the work, anything is possible,” Lin said.
She studied for the April ACT for approximately 12 hours, taking two practice tests and reading “The Black Book”, an ACT prep guide that outlines effective testing strategies. She was busy taking classes and didn’t have a lot of time to study.
But in the fall, she had studied for another test, the SAT, for about six hours a week for a month.
“Many of the strategies I learned when I studied for the SAT were also applicable to the ACT, which, in my opinion, helped me a lot,” Lin said. “I attribute my high ACT score to my extensive studying of the SAT this past November and December, as ACT and SAT are quite similar.”
Linn said the ACT is all about accuracy and speed.
“To get a perfect score, a student must be able to answer problems quickly and correctly,” Lin said. “Strategy is essential. You must find a method that works for you that you can always depend upon.”
Lin offered advice for other students who might take the test – including researching grammar rules and math concepts that will be on the test, which are readily available.
“That way, you know what is expected of you,” Lin said. “You also need to practice a lot, putting strategies you learned to the test.”
She said if students don’t have time to do a full set of practice problems, they should keep doing one section repeatedly that they struggle with.
“For example, I did multiple science tests as it was my weakness,” Lin said.
Finally, Lin suggested that students should time themselves and be calm when testing day comes.
“Staying level-headed and skipping harder questions for later is essential,” Lin said. “There are so many other tips I could explain, but that is the general advice I would give to my fellow students.”
When Lin was little, her mother helped her develop good habits in reading and math. She taught Lin pre-Algebra one summer after elementary school, and Lin passed the proficiency test, going on to take junior high Algebra I.
“I have always encouraged her to challenge herself, and that helped motivate her to study well and work hard in and outside of the classroom,” He said. “After school, I have encouraged her to take piano, drawing, dancing and singing lessons, as well.”
He and her husband came from China to attend graduate school at Kansas State University in 2001, eventually moving to Stillwater. Lin has two siblings and is one of a set of twins.
Lin loves to draw, read, sing and dance. She performs at church and special events like Stillwater’s Global Community Multicultural Night.
“I balance my hobbies with studying by prioritizing my studies and saving my hobbies for times when I need a break, or after I’ve finished with schoolwork,” Lin said. “My time management relies on prioritizing the most urgent things to do first, and I don’t procrastinate, either – which gives me more time to spend on my hobbies.”
He said the most important thing for her daughter in getting a 36 on her ACT was long-time steady study and self-discipline. Lin agreed with her mother.
“I knew that hard work was important before, of course, but this experience reaffirmed that fact and gave me motivation to continue pushing myself to be the best I can be,” Lin said.
