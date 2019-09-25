It was a spring day in 2008 on the lawn in front of Edmon Low Library when Anne Greenwood’s life was changed.
She and her husband, Michael, had just moved back to Stillwater after three decades in Tulsa working at their respective careers. Greenwood had been told T. Boone Pickens was to have an 80th birthday party at Oklahoma State University and the Greenwoods had been invited.
“We found his talk that day extraordinarily inspiring and he made comments about basically we should give now and not later because you don’t get the chance to see the impact,” Greenwood said. “It struck a huge chord with my husband and I.”
Wednesday, she was one of a few speakers to help remember the impact Pickens had on OSU and Stillwater as his life was celebrated at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Pickens died on Sept. 11 at age 91.
While Pickens is known for his major gifts to OSU academically and athletically, Greenwood said the biggest gift he ever bestowed was for others to follow in his footsteps and give back.
Before Pickens started giving back large sums, including a $165 million gift in December 2005, there wasn’t much of a history of alumni donations at OSU.
“A lot of people could afford to give big gifts to us, but it just wasn’t the tradition,” OSU president Burns Hargis said. “Boone was an incredible change agent in our overall fundraising.”
Pickens developed a relationship with then-OSU golf coach Mike Holder at the Cowboy golf Pro-Ams back in the 1970s and because of that relationship, Pickens was always around Stillwater.
It took some convincing to give the big gift in 2005 – had had already donated $100 million to OSU’s School of Geology in the 1990s – but he didn’t regret pulling the trigger. That type of generosity really inspired more to be like him.
“We have raised over $2 billion from cash and pledges from 70,000 donors. I think we have 200 $1 million plus donors since then. That is transformational and that is because Boone made his investment,” Hargis said.
Greenwood’s name is all over OSU’s campus now from not only rooms in the library and the renowned Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center, but also the upcoming Greenwood School of Music, which is behind another new building from benefactors Ross and Billie McKnight with their performing arts center.
It seems like the donations are flowing in now and it wouldn’t have happened without Pickens, Greenwood said.
“He said pretty much this simple statement, I don’t know why people wait until they die to give away their money because they cant see what it does,” Greenwood said. “It seems a little folksy and a little extreme, but quite frankly, it is a mantra that has come to impact the life of my husband and I. I am forever grateful for how he impacted my life.”
Greenwood said she talked to Michael about possibly funding a tennis facility since OSU was the only Big 12 Conference school without a dedicated tennis court for the teams. The Cowboys and Cowgirls played at the cracked Colvin Center courts or had to go to Edmond for matches a lot of times, so because of what Pickens said, the Greenwoods decided to make a difference.
“His gift taught us to dream big. If you don’t dream it and you don’t try, then it is not going to happen,” Greenwood said. “He taught me that it might seem crazy and I am pretty sure Mike Holder thought we were crazy when Mike and Anne Greenwood showed up and said we want this spot for a tennis center. I am sure he is going, ‘Who are these people?’ In fact, I heard him say that. But that is OK, because now he knows who we are and we did it and are proud.”
Hargis, who took over the helm of OSU in 2008, went to Pickens’ office in Dallas, Texas, to try to get him to give another $100 million gift. At the time, the state vowed to match money dollar for dollar, but that was going to stop on July 1.
Hargis wanted to compete with David Boren, the president of the University of Oklahoma, but OU already had $80 million raised and OSU had around $12.5 million. Hargis knew he had to make a trip to Dallas.
“He said, ‘You have a lot of gall, you have only been here two months and are already asking me for $100 million.’ I said, ‘I am new at this,’” Hargis said. “Usually, if I was able to put it into a context of beating OU, it was almost a laydown. It wasn’t that he hated OU, he actually grew up an OU fan, he just thought that was a good measure. If we can stay even and ahead of them, then we are doing OK.”
Although he was a powerful force and an intimidating figure at times, Hargis said he never felt that from Pickens, even when he would go to Pickens’ ranch in the Texas Panhandle. He did have a few stories to tell about him, though.
“He pestered me constantly about taking down Cordell Hall. I kept telling him, ‘I have people in Cordell Hall, I don’t have anywhere to put them,’” Hargis said. “… I was really happy to be able to tell him we had taken it down a year and a half ago.
“One of my other favorite stories is every kid that grew up on his ranch, he would send to college. We had several of them here, One day, he called up or Sally (Geymuller) did and she said, ‘Mr. Pickens wants to talk to you.’ She puts him on and he said, ‘Sally says I am paying out of state tuition for these kids.’ I won’t say what he said but he basically said, ‘How much money do I have to give to this place?’”
The fact he was able to be a larger than life figure in Texas and Oklahoma really impressed Gov. Kevin Stitt, who also spoke Wednesday. Stitt mentioned Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s remarks about Boone’s home state of Oklahoma during last week’s funeral in Dallas and had a rebuttal for him Wednesday.
“In Oklahoma, we like to be a little more practical and remind Texas that Oklahoma is a step above,” Stitt said. “Even though Pickens was the only person in history who can straddle the Red River, his allegiance is a little more favored in Oklahoma. He would beam with pride about his hometown in Holdenville. Boone knew this is where the true west began.”
Stitt, also an OSU alumnus, mentioned he met with Pickens last fall when he was running for office. Pickens told him three things.
“No. 1 was to be willing to make decisions, you can ready aim, aim, aim, aim, aim but eventually you have to fire,” Stitt said. “No. 2: Learn from your mistakes, because eventually you will make a bunch of them. … No. 3 Be humble and hold fast to faith as it is the compass.”
The few thousnad in attendance also got to hear from OSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Larry Reece, also the public address announcer for the Cowboys and Cowgirls. Reece spoke of Pickens' impact on his life, especially when Reece was diagnosed with throat cancer five years ago. Pickens was able to help Reece get into the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, a hospital Pickens had donated millions to.
While Pickens is gone, his impact will be felt for many years with not only donations from the likes of the Greenwoods and McKnights, but also others like Neal Patterson and Cecil O’Brate, who donated for new soccer and baseball stadiums, respectively.
“That is the gift, the absolute gift we got from Boone Pickens,” Greenwood said. “When he stepped up, he said, ‘Maybe, somebody is going to be inspired and maybe somebody is going to join me and in every case, they did. That is his very best legacy as far as I am concerned.”
