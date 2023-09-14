The Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals on Sept. 1 dismissed a local man’s lawsuit against the Stillwater Public School Board of Education.
Brice Chaffin claimed he was religiously discriminated against during public comments at a board meeting in April 2022.
He submitted school board form BED-E, stating, “I wish to speak on the issue of SPS policy which allows biological boys to use the restroom designed for biological girls.” Those whose forms are approved are given three minutes to speak about the topic they provided.
Chaffin cited a Biblical passage from Romans 1:20-27.
“God gave them over in their sinful desires to their heart’s desire ... of sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth of God for a lie ... even their women exchanged natural sexual relations with unnatural ones. In the same way, men also abandoned natural relations with women,” he read.
With 1:33 left on his time, board president Tim Riley told Chaffin he was straying from the topic of bathroom policy.
As Chaffin continued, Riley attempted to interrupt, and when he could not, he signaled to turn off the microphone. Law enforcement escorted him out of the meeting.
Chaffin filed a suit against the board in May 2022, claiming he was denied his right to free exercise of religious expression under the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act. He was represented by attorneys associated with a group called Reclaim Oklahoma Parent Empowerment, or ROPE.
The board maintained that it was using its authority to maintain order during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Court documents for the case state that “all actions taken by Defendants at the April 12, 2022 board meeting with respect to Plaintiff Brice Chaffin were for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons unrelated to the content of his speech.” The documents further state that “at all material times, the conduct of the Defendants complied with state law, including the Oklahoma Constitution.”
Following the appellate court’s decision, Legal Overwatch Chief Counsel Maria Seidler, the plaintiff’s attorney, said Chaffin and ROPE plan to file a petition at the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
“The divide between school boards and parents, especially Christian parents, shows up in our judicial system,” Seidler said. “The legal gymnastics the Court used in order to dismiss Chaffin’s claim only demonstrates the weakness in their holding and we are well prepared to take them up the judicial ladder to the State Supreme Court.”
Seidler cited the case with Bremerton (Washington) High School football coach Joseph Kennedy, who lost at every lower court until he made it to the U.S. Supreme Court. She said the State Supreme Court has been slowly providing stronger statements of the defense of religious liberty and providing room for that in the public sphere.
“In fact, in the last 10 years, all of the important Supreme Court cases favoring religious liberty generally lost in the lower courts,” Seidler said.
At the Oklahoma Supreme Court, Seidler said she looks forward to presenting arguments in her brief to the Supreme Court.
“At the court of appeals, we didn’t have an opportunity to brief, we didn’t have an opportunity for our arguments,” Seidler said. “They looked totally at what happened at the trial court level. But if we don’t make it to the (State Supreme Court), we’re ready to go to the Tenth Circuit.”
She said Chaffin did give an indication of the topic he listed on form BED-E by using a transitional phrase.
“When you hear that ‘God created male and God created female,’ that, to me, is a good transitional sentence to show he’s going to talk about that,” Seidler said. “It was obvious that he was talking within the larger spiritual context of what God intends for us and that the next segment was going to be how their policy violates what God intended for us.”
Seidler said Chaffin was not given time to develop his public comments and that a minute would have been enough time to tie the first portion of his comments on the physical laws of gravity with the Bible passages he was quoting.
“At a minute left, with plenty of time to bring in the bathroom policy under those principles … they presumed to know where he was going … that he was not talking on topic,” Seidler said. “What was the basis of that presumption? It was because he was still speaking on religion, and they must not have liked that part.”
Government does have the ability to regulate “time, manner and place” for speech, Seidler said – which she said are key legal terms.
“But for them to then link their ability for those non-content regulations to his content because he didn’t follow procedure, he didn’t stick to the topic he told them he was going to be (speaking on), to me, is because it was religious,” Seidler said. “The appellate court regulated the Oklahoma Constitution on religious freedom to a footnote.”
Jenni White, education director for ROPE, said that whatever the verdict, Chaffin was repeatedly interrupted by the SPS Board and finally removed from the podium by force, using a uniformed Stillwater Police officer.
“In addition, SPS used tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to fight a lawsuit in which we asked for nothing but an apology,” White said.
The News Press reached out to SPS for comment, but the board said that “the district does not feel the need to issue a statement following the court’s decision.”
The defense’s prior motion to dismiss the case noted that the board’s actions were in response to Chaffin’s refusal to speak on the topic he signed up for.
“The public comment portion of the meeting is not an open forum for the free exercise of religion; rather, it is an opportunity to communicate with the board ... relative to issues affecting Stillwater Public Schools,” defense attorneys said in a response to the suit.
“School boards are entitled to exercise a certain amount of discretion in regulating what is relevant to school business.”
