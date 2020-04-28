Sexual assault awareness month is important because it gives victims a platform to tell their story.
What exactly is sexual assault defined as?
“It includes any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without explicit consent,” said Det. Mary Kellison of the Stillwater Police Department.
In the time of the #MeToo movement and the "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary, victims' voices are being heard now more than ever.
Still, victims have trouble coming forward because of the consequences they fear they will face.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said the credibility of the witness is extremely important.
The defense often uses techniques to discredit a victim and their story.
“Historically, this has included efforts to try and use surrounding facts to suggest the victim put himself or herself into a situation where they were almost ‘asking’ for trouble,” Vincent said.
That is one reason a victim’s clothing, past sexual encounters and certain intoxicating substances are brought into question during sexual assault trials.
“While these kinds of things do not mean a sexual assault didn’t happen, asking a jury to ignore them is problematic,” Vincent said.
Vincent said Oklahoma has a rape shield statute that makes a victim’s prior sexual encounters inadmissable in court. However, in limited situations, it can still be brought up.
Kellison said law enforcement does face challenges when allegations of sexual assault are made. The biggest challenge she said was digital evidence. Although digital evidence can be good for the case, it makes the investigation lengthy.
“While digital evidence may provide corroborative evidence in an already difficult pursuit of proving sexual assault charges, it also make cases more lengthy to investigate and more invasive for victims,” Kellison said.
Both Kellison and Vincent agreed that neither of them could give an answer to how many sexual assault cases are prosecuted. That is because so many sexual assaults go unreported.
Vincent said sexual assault cases are usually committed by someone the victim knows. That adds more pressure onto the decision the victim makes on whether to report the assault.
“Because the parties often have some kind of prior relationship and mutual friends and acquaintances, we know it is very common for victims to decide not to report,” Vincent said.
Kellison said law enforcement knows it’s hard for victims to come forward to report an assault, but timeliness of a report is important.
“We feel it is important that people have an understanding of the value of making timely reports when sexual assaults happen,” Kellison said. “If a sexual assault occurs and the survivor is unsure whether they want to get law enforcement involved, we encourage them to go to the ER and have a physical exam, anyway.”
The mere fact that the victim knows the assailant is what makes prosecuting sexual assaults difficult.
Vincent said the most common types are "he said/she said" scenarios and people that have previously engaged in consensual sexual encounters in the past.
“A significant majority of sexual assault allegations come from people who at least know each other and, very frequently, come from situations where the reporting person and the suspect have had prior consensual sexual relations,” Vincent said.
In a "he said/ she said" situation, it becomes even more difficult because it is each parties' word against the other’s.
“The most frequent allegations we review are what you might call ‘he said/she said.’ Both parties admit to sexual contact and the question becomes whether it was consensual or not,” Vincent said. “There is often very little evidence one way or the other to corroborate the allegations or the defense.”
Vincent said Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners can provide the demeanor of the victim and document other injuries. It isn’t uncommon for victims to not have trauma to their body during an assault. SANE can document injuries that are less common with consensual sexual encounters such as: being held down or evidence of a restraint.
“Even in this day and age, these cases often come down to what a jury thinks of the victim and how believable they find the victim’s version of what happened,” Vincent said.
Kellison said law enforcement conducts an investigation without re-victimizing a victim.
“Typically law enforcement is tasked with getting the who, what, when, where, why and how from a survivor’s reported incident,” Kellison said.
She said the difficult part with this is that the victim, or in her words the survivor, has faced a traumatic incident. This can cause the reporting party to have a delay in sequential information regarding the assault.
“We provide survivors with trauma based interviews that gather information on the experienced trauma; asking questions that dive into their sensory perceptions and emotions,” Kellison said.
The trauma interviews give investigators a better understanding into the emotions and trauma the victim faced at the time of the assault.
Vincent said victims usually do feel re-victimized by the court process especially when it advances to a jury trial.
“Most of us do not go through our daily lives expecting every little choice we make, from what we choose to wear to who we choose to talk with, etc., to be dissected by 12 strangers who are ultimately tasked with deciding whether what we have described as a traumatic experience was really all that bad,” Vincent said.
Luckily, they do have a process to make it more tolerable for the victim.
The defense works to prepare the victim for many of the challenges that come with reporting an assault and ultimately taking their attacker to court in order to assure justice is served.
"We do everything we can to try and assist sexual assault victims with the court process, including support from specially trained advocates and preparation for the courtroom experience,” Vincent said.
Kellison said law enforcement can provide the victim with counseling, support from specially trained sexual assault advocates, information on options they have, and their rights as a survivor of sexual assault.
“We fully support increasing sexual assault awareness. It is important for everyone, and especially young adults, to think about and be cautious about this subject matter,” Vincent said.
Although not all sexual assault cases go as far as court, both Kellison and Vincent believe it is important for people to be aware of sexual assault, it can happen to anyone.
