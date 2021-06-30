With Independence Day falling on Sunday, there are plenty of celebratory events going on in and around Stillwater. Here are some places with opportunities to take part in Fourth of July festivities.
Stillwater: The annual Boomer Blast show is coming back in 2021. Held at Boomer Lake Park, Boomer Blast will take place on Sunday, July 4. The park and Splash Pad will be open for the holiday, but vehicle access will be prohibited after 5 p.m. Lakeview Bridge will close at 7 p.m., and a 20-minute firework show will start at 9:35 p.m. Parking is available at Stillwater High, as well as Cimarron Plaza and along public streets.
Drumright: Happening on Saturday, July 3, the Independence Day celebration in Drumright will take place at Whitlock Park.
The Drumright Fire Department and Chamber of Commerce have planned a festival for the whole family. There will be a splash pad and rock climbing wall, as well as an ice cream social, food, turtle races and corn hole. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy the fireworks at dark.
Glencoe: The whole family is welcome to attend the Glencoe firework display July 10. It was pushed back a week due to rain, but there will still be a downtown parade along with activities like volleyball, tetherball and playground access. Concessions will be hosted by the Glencoe Fire Department and include grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, chips and candy. A firework display will commence at sunset.
Cushing: Another event happening on Sunday, July 4, the City of Cushing will have a firework show beginning shortly after sunset. Participants can set up in Memorial Park and enjoy the display. The Cushing Fire Department will keep spectators safe by setting up a fenced off area.
Yale: The Yale Trade Days will take place Saturday, July 3 at Jim Thorpe Park in Yale. There will be inflatables and food with a firework display starting at dusk.
For people holding their own Independence Day celebrations, be sure to abide by Oklahoma law when lighting up the night sky. Use consumer fireworks that meet the requirements of the CPSC, unless specifically prohibited. Sky rockets (including bottle rockets or stick rockets) are prohibited. Setting off fireworks inside Stillwater city limits is illegal.
In Perkins city limits, it is legal to shoot off fireworks on July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and midnight.
