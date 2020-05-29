For Rana McCoy’s Instrumental Inspirations Music Studio students, being able to continue their music lessons was a matter of adaptation due to the coronavirus pandemic. McCoy, who is also a part-time professor at Northern Oklahoma College and director of the Children’s Operetta Workshop, began teaching her students through Zoom after spring break.
She said she learned how to use Zoom and then created a lesson plan to keep her students learning.
“At first, they were kind of looking around thinking it was weird, but they adapted very well,” McCoy said. “We did not stay where we were at spring break, they kept going. They just kept excelling, which is exciting to see. We didn’t just stagnate and get ready for a program, they kept going. If they finished their book, I put a new one out on my bench and they’d come by. They get a prize if they finish a book or get stars on their practice sheets. So we didn’t do anything together in person, but we did a lot online.”
Students then took part in a Zoom recital, performed May 16, which 77 families were able to view. McCoy said having it online actually allowed more people to take in the performances than normally would have been the case.
During the lessons on Zoom, McCoy was still able to teach her students one-on-one, and in one case had a student come by her home to practice the marimba. McCoy said the student was able to be on her porch while McCoy stood inside and taught her student from there. With that concept working for a particular student who didn’t own the instrument being learned, McCoy said she will do more lessons like those this summer.
“Everything worked well. If we go into the fall doing this, I will come up with new ideas of games that we can do online. I’ll be teaching piano classes on Zoom this summer, and my private people, we’re calling them ‘on the porch lessons.’ They will come to my house but will be on the porch and I will be out there but at least 6 feet distance. But the voice, guitar, marimba, they’ll all be doing it on the porch, which they’re thrilled about. We can do that, but I won’t bring a group.”
With the Zoom learning going well, McCoy said, she is still looking forward to when classes and concerts can be held live and in-person.
“I’d love to have it live, but we’ll get back to that point,” she said. “But for now, they’re still learning, and we didn’t slow down. That’s what was really neat. I can’t help but just brag on them. And I was learning, too, as I went. It will be nice to see faces in person again. So many things have been canceled, and I thought, ‘These kids don’t have a lot of places to go.’ And this is something that they were already doing, so why not continue it? I think it will be fun.
“I love new challenges, so we definitely got one this time. I look forward to a time when we can do what’s considered normal again. But if we didn’t have this, we wouldn’t be having much, and it would really be a quarantine, so I’m really thankful for it.”
