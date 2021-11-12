Based on results of Tuesday elections, area residents are getting confident about voting in-person on election day.
“I think that’s good news,” Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said. “People are feeling comfortable going back to the polls.”
In the News Press coverage area, there were elections for Perkins City Commissioner and for Noble County Commissioner.
Justin Menninger won Perkin's election for the No. 4 City Commissioner seat. He received 120 votes to 93 for Renee Hagler. Only 13 people voted absentee mail, and four voted early.
In Noble County’s race for County Commissioner, Republican Nick Hughes won with 86 percent of the vote. He received 419 votes. Independent Randy Stephens received 53, and Democrat Ernest Moore received 14. Of the total 486 votes, 87 were cast early and 36 were from absentee mail.
Next month begins the filing period for several local elections that will take place in either February or April of next year. Multiple board of education elections and municipal elections have a Dec. 6-8 filing period.
The Cushing School District has filed an election for a $69 million bond issue that would build a new elementary school and add an addition to the high school. Ripley will have a bond issue election for $350,000.
Board of Education primaries will be Feb. 8. The general elections will be April 5. Each municipality could be different. For Stillwater, if more than two people run for the mayor’s seat, there will be a February general and an April runoff.
Elections with a Dec. 6-8 filing:
Board of Education
Central Tech
Coyle
Cushing
Drumright
Glencoe
Meridian Tech
Morrison
Mulhall-Orlando
Oak Grove
Oilton
Perkins-Tryon
Ripley
Stillwater
Yale
Municipal Elections
Cushing
Perkins
Stillwater
Yale
Drumright
