In the town of Glencoe, no single candidate out of four in the Board of Trustees election received more than 28 percent of the vote. Votes in Glencoe were voting for three candidates in the race.
The top vote-getter was Shawna Bales with 39, while Terry Laznik and Jon Kuhn each received 37 votes and Jeremiah Smith received 29 votes.
In other county votes:
Brian Zwanziger won the Cushing Board of Education seat, with 462 votes over Trudy Evans, who received 359.
Office No. 5 in the Cushing City Commission was a tight race with Ricky Lofton defeating Geoffrey Beasley, 386-365.
Yale’s City Commission election was a little more lopsided, with Nancy Griffin winning 85 percent of the vote in a race against Roy Lee Lozier.
Two area school districts has bond proposals.
Mulhall-Orlando passed both of its propositions – one one for $825,000 for constructing and remodeling school buildings and then $300,000 for buses – by around 90 percent.
Drumright passed a $17,345,000 bond issue for school building construction and remodeling.
Other area elections:
Langston City Board of Trustees Office No 1 – Misty Ellerby 60%, Marion Martin-Sullivan 34%, Chemeitra Waller 6%
Langston City Board of Trustees Office No 3 – Magnus Scott 38%, Jimmy Marshall 34%, Robert Davis 29%
Mayor of Perry – Lawrence Wortham 58%, Derek Coldiron 42%
Perry City Council Ward 4 – Sammy Davis 73%. Betty Warner 27%
Town of Morrison Board of Trustees (Two selected) – Brett Shaw 35%, Erich Wehrenberg 22%, Shawn Walls 21%, Roy Leon Coonrod 12%, Douglas Hilbig 10%
Mayor of Pawnee – Alice Cottle 86%, Laurel Miranda 14%
City of Pawnee Council Ward 3 – Joyce Cheatham 59%, John Brumfield 31%, Jan Walker 10%
Drumiright Board of Education Office 4 – Julie Roberts 64%, Tina Russell 36%
Results are unofficial until certified by the election board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.