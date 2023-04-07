On April 16, 21 soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 327th Transportation Detachment will ship out to begin a year-long deployment overseas.
Mjr. Austin R. Hill, commander of the 327th, said it will be the responsibility of his unit to supervise handling anything that comes in and out of the country, whether by rail, plane or boat.
The Cleo O. Payne Army Reserve Center in Stillwater hosted a deployment ceremony on Saturday for the members of the 327th and their families.
“A lot of people think that when a soldier deploys, it’s just that individual, and they forget about the families at home,” Hill said. “The armed forces asks a lot of our soldiers, and a lot of the toll that’s taken on by the soldiers can’t be seen because it’s been taken on by their families back home. It’s not only going to be the soldiers deploying down range; it’s going to be their families, their support system back home. Today was to show them that it’s not only the soldiers that are going to be in good hands; it’s also their families.”
The rapport of the men and women of the 327th could be felt Saturday afternoon as laughter and conversation echoed around the room, along with a few emotional moments of near silence.
Hill thanked the families of his soldiers for coming to the event, telling them, “It means the world to me as a commander to see my soldiers’ families come out and support them because at the end of the day, that’s who they’re going to fall back on for support. To see representation from every soldier’s family speaks the world to me, and that’s why I know our soldiers are going to be in good hands.”
Hill said when he first came to command the 327th Transportation Detachment, he was struck by how young all the soldiers were and surprised by the fact that they had volunteered for the mission from brigades across the U.S.
“What shocked me was the camaraderie and the instant connection I saw between all of you,” he told his soldiers during the event. “I could have sworn you had been together for years. As a commander, that gives me the utmost confidence. Whenever we do go down range, I know without a doubt that I can have confidence in each and every one of you. I know because I’ve seen you do your jobs here.”
Lt. Cmdr David A. Richards, commander of the 316th Quarter Master Battalion in Okmulgee and John Talley, the district 33 representative for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, also spoke at the event.
Talley said his father was in the Army, so the military means a lot to him. He thanked the soldiers for their service in maintaining American freedoms, and he offered some advice.
“What is it that you could give away while you’re gone that’s yours?” he asked. “When I see those uniforms, I think of hope. You bring hope around the world. What about respect? What about love? What about charity? You can only give away what you own. I wanted to remind you today wherever you are in the world, whatever you own, give it away. And if you can only give away what you own, remember that there are people back here that love you. Give it away.”
Richards told the troops he was proud of them.
“I have two little girls, and those girls are going to grow up getting an education and be able to choose whatever career they want and exercise whatever religion is best for them and their families. That’s what we sacrifice for,” he told them. “You guys are ready. You’re gonna be rock stars, and before you know it, you’re gonna be back here. I’m proud of you. You’re going to represent us well.”
